HEARTS take on Motherwell tomorrow in a game that could be vital in the race for European qualification.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 29th

Kick-Off: 15:00pm GMT, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh

Hearts vs Motherwell predictions

Both teams go into this match in impressive league positions, but both are also coming into the game on the back of losses.

While the two sides are next to each other in the table, a closer look shows Hearts to be by far the stronger side. They’ve scored six more than Motherwell throughout the season and, more impressively, have conceded 10 fewer goals. Therefore, a Hearts victory is a good bet.

However, the odds on a Hearts win aren’t stunning, so let’s take things one step further and predict the score. It’s unlikely to be a high scoring game, and we don’t think Motherwell will be able to get on the scoresheet.

After looking at the various odds, we think that the best value comes in a bet on Hearts to triumph 2-0.

Hearts vs Motherwell prediction: Hearts 2 Motherwell 0 @ 6/1 with bet365

Hearts vs Motherwell betting tips

Looking for another Hearts vs Motherwell tip? If so, we’ve got a slightly less risky one for you below.

As already mentioned, this looks set to be a low scoring game, so the total goals market looks like a good target.

Use bet365’s Bet Builder and you’ll see that under 3 goals in the match looks attractive. Add both teams not to score to the bet and it looks even better.

Hearts vs Motherwell betting tips: Under 3 goals and BTTS – no @ 11/10 with bet365

Hearts vs Motherwell odds

Hearts vs Motherwell Match Odds

Hearts @ 4/6 with bet365

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Motherwell @ 17/4 with bet365

Hearts vs Motherwell Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

