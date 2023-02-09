Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Back Tails to be the victor in the coin toss with BetOnline at odds of -101.

Coin Toss Odds For Super Bowl LVII

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One of the biggest prop bets on the market is betting on the coin toss. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails at Super Bowl LVII.

Although there is a 50/50 chance with which side the coin will land on, tails has historically won this bet. Here are the prices from BetOnline for which side of the coin will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.

Heads @ -101

Tails @ -101

Back Tails To Win Super Bowl Coin Toss At Odds Of -101

Ahead of the Super Bowl Coin Toss just prior to kick-off on Sunday night, be sure to place an exciting prop bet on whether the coin will land on heads or tails.

Prop bets such as this are a bit of light-hearted fun for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl each year. Betting on whether the coin will land on heads or tails is of course a 50/50 bet. However, historically it has actually been Tails that has won this bet the most (52%).

That being said, the last two Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads winning this bet. Not to mention that four of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads too (80%).

However, here at SportsLens we are confident that Tails will win the coin toss this year. It’s about time, isn’t it?

Despite Heads winning four out of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses, it is five wins a piece in the last 10 Super Bowl’s. The last time both of these teams competed in a Super Bowl respectively, the coin toss resulted in Heads both times.

That makes us think that it is most definitely time for a chance and that Tails will be the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl Coin Toss.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats

Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.