Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Back Tails to be the victor in the coin toss with BetOnline at odds of -101.
Coin Toss Odds For Super Bowl LVII
More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One of the biggest prop bets on the market is betting on the coin toss. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails at Super Bowl LVII.
Although there is a 50/50 chance with which side the coin will land on, tails has historically won this bet. Here are the prices from BetOnline for which side of the coin will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.
- Heads @ -101
- Tails @ -101
Back Tails To Win Super Bowl Coin Toss At Odds Of -101
Ahead of the Super Bowl Coin Toss just prior to kick-off on Sunday night, be sure to place an exciting prop bet on whether the coin will land on heads or tails.
Prop bets such as this are a bit of light-hearted fun for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl each year. Betting on whether the coin will land on heads or tails is of course a 50/50 bet. However, historically it has actually been Tails that has won this bet the most (52%).
That being said, the last two Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads winning this bet. Not to mention that four of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads too (80%).
However, here at SportsLens we are confident that Tails will win the coin toss this year. It’s about time, isn’t it?
Despite Heads winning four out of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses, it is five wins a piece in the last 10 Super Bowl’s. The last time both of these teams competed in a Super Bowl respectively, the coin toss resulted in Heads both times.
That makes us think that it is most definitely time for a chance and that Tails will be the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl Coin Toss.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats
Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
- Tails has historically won this bet the most
- There have been 56 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time
- Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 29 times (52%)
- Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)
- Heads longest streak is five tosses
- Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)
- The last two Super Bowl coin tosses have been won by Heads
|
Super Bowl
|
Teams
|
Heads or Tails
|
Toss Winner
|
Super Bowl Champions
|LVI
|LA Rams vs. Cincinnati
|Heads
|Bengals
|Rams
|LV
|Kansas City vs Tampa Bay
|Heads
|Kansas City
|Tampa Bay
|LIV
|Kansas City vs San Francisco
|Tails
|San Francisco
|Kansas City
|LIII
|New England vs LA Rams
|Heads
|LA Rams
|New England
|LII
|New England vs Philadelphia
|Heads
|New England
|Philadelphia
|LI
|Atlanta vs New England
|Tails
|Atlanta
|New England
|L
|Carolina vs Denver
|Tails
|Carolina
|Denver
|XLIX
|Seattle vs New England
|Tails
|Seattle
|New England
|XLVIII
|Seattle vs Denver
|Tails
|Seattle
|Seattle
|XLVII
|Baltimore vs San Francisco
|Heads
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|XLVI
|New England vs NY Giants
|Heads
|New England
|NY Giants
|XLV
|Green Bay vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|Green Bay
|Green Bay
|XLIV
|New Orleans vs Indianapolis
|Heads
|New Orleans
|New Orleans
|XLIII
|Arizona vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|XLII
|NY Giants vs New England
|Tails
|NY Giants
|NY Giants
|XLI
|Chicago vs Indianapolis
|Heads
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|XL
|Seattle vs Pittsburgh
|Tails
|Seattle
|Pittsburgh
|XXXIX
|Philadelphia vs New England
|Tails
|Philadelphia
|New England
|XXXVIII
|Carolina vs New England
|Tails
|Carolina
|New England
|XXXVII
|Tampa Bay vs Oakland
|Tails
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|XXXVI
|St Louis vs New England
|Heads
|St Louis
|New England
|XXXV
|NY Giants vs Baltimore
|Tails
|NY Giants
|Baltimore
|XXXIV
|St Louis vs Tennessee
|Tails
|St Louis
|St Louis
|XXXIII
|Atlanta vs Denver
|Tails
|Atlanta
|Denver
|XXXII
|Green Bay vs Denver
|Tails
|Green Bay
|Denver
|XXXI
|New England vs Green Bay
|Heads
|New England
|Green Bay
|XXX
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Tails
|Dallas
|Dallas
|XXIX
|San Francisco vs San Diego
|Heads
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|XXVIII
|Dallas vs Buffalo
|Tails
|Dallas
|Dallas
|XXVII
|Buffalo vs Dallas
|Heads
|Buffalo
|Dallas
|XXVI
|Washington vs Buffalo
|Heads
|Washington
|Washington
|XXV
|Buffalo vs NY Giants
|Heads
|Buffalo
|NY Giants
|XXIV
|Denver vs San Francisco
|Heads
|Denver
|San Francisco
|XXIII
|San Francisco vs Cincinnati
|Tails
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|XXII
|Washington vs Denver
|Heads
|Washington
|Washington
|XXI
|Denver vs NY Giants
|Tails
|Denver
|NY Giants
|XX
|Chicago vs New England
|Tails
|Chicago
|Chicago
|XIX
|San Francisco vs Miami
|Tails
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|XVIII
|LA Raiders vs Washington
|Heads
|LA Raiders
|LA Raiders
|XVII
|Miami vs Washington
|Tails
|Miami
|Washington
|XVI
|San Francisco vs Cincinnati
|Tails
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|XV
|Philadelphia vs Oakland
|Tails
|Philadelphia
|Oakland
|XIV
|LA Rams vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|LA Rams
|Pittsburgh
|XIII
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|Dallas
|Pittsburgh
|XII
|Dallas vs Denver
|Heads
|Dallas
|Dallas
|XI
|Oakland vs Minnesota
|Tails
|Oakland
|Oakland
|X
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|Dallas
|Pittsburgh
|IX
|Pittsburgh vs Minnesota
|Tails
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|VIII
|Miami vs Minnesota
|Heads
|Miami
|Miami
|VII
|Miami vs Washington
|Heads
|Miami
|Miami
|VI
|Miami vs Dallas
|Heads
|Miami
|Dallas
|V
|Dallas vs Baltimore
|Tails
|Dallas
|Baltimore
|IV
|Minnesota vs Kansas City
|Tails
|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|III
|NY Jets vs Baltimore
|Heads
|NY Jets
|NY Jets
|II
|Green Bay vs Oakland
|Tails
|Oakland
|Green Bay
|I
|Green Bay vs Kansas City
|Heads
|Green Bay
|Green Bay
Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:
- 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5
