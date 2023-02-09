NFL

Heads or Tails? Back Tails To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss With BetOnline At -101

Paul Kelly
Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Back Tails to be the victor in the coin toss with BetOnline at odds of -101.

Coin Toss Odds For Super Bowl LVII

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One of the biggest prop bets on the market is betting on the coin toss. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails at Super Bowl LVII.

Although there is a 50/50 chance with which side the coin will land on, tails has historically won this bet. Here are the prices from BetOnline for which side of the coin will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.

  • Heads @ -101
  • Tails @ -101

Back Tails To Win Super Bowl Coin Toss At Odds Of -101

Ahead of the Super Bowl Coin Toss just prior to kick-off on Sunday night, be sure to place an exciting prop bet on whether the coin will land on heads or tails.

Prop bets such as this are a bit of light-hearted fun for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl each year. Betting on whether the coin will land on heads or tails is of course a 50/50 bet. However, historically it has actually been Tails that has won this bet the most (52%).

That being said, the last two Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads winning this bet. Not to mention that four of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses have resulted in Heads too (80%).

However, here at SportsLens we are confident that Tails will win the coin toss this year. It’s about time, isn’t it?

Despite Heads winning four out of the last five Super Bowl coin tosses, it is five wins a piece in the last 10 Super Bowl’s. The last time both of these teams competed in a Super Bowl respectively, the coin toss resulted in Heads both times.

That makes us think that it is most definitely time for a chance and that Tails will be the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl Coin Toss.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats

Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • Tails has historically won this bet the most
  • There have been 56 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time
  • Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 29 times (52%)
  • Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)
  • Heads longest streak is five tosses
  • Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)
  • The last two Super Bowl coin tosses have been won by Heads

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Arrow to top