San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. has praised Kansas City Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday – but some think Gipson is playing mind games.

Gipson Praises Mahomes

The two sides go head-to-head at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, with the tie set to be one for the ages.

One man whose name has been on everyone’s lips ahead of the ‘big game’ is Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback is the man to stop for the 49ers and San Francisco safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. was asked how they plan on doing that.

Responding, Gipson said: “That’s tough man. [49ers defensive coordinator Steve] Wilks said last week that you draw up two plays for one down with him. Sometimes the play doesn’t actually start until he scrambles and does Houdini magic and things like that.

Continuing his praise for the Chiefs quarterback, Gipson said: “Honestly, I think he is our generation, well my son’s generation’s G.O.A.T.

“We can all say he’s probably one of the best quarterbacks to play the game right now.

“So we’re just witnessing something great, man.”

Elaborating on what makes Mahomes so difficult to stop, the 49ers safety said: “He’s such a dynamic guy, man. His offense is different and anytime you’ve got 15 [Mahomes] at the helm he can make anybody.

“He could make my mailman catch for 700 yards. All you’ve got to do is catch the ball!

“So it’s tough in itself because, like, he’s just a heck of a player.”

"He can make my mailman catch for 700 yards." -Tashaun Gipson on Patrick Mahomes#Niners I #Chiefs I #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4Y9H2zeyrO — Logan Reever (@loganreever) February 6, 2024

Is Gipson Playing Mind Games?

For anyone following the Kansas City Chiefs this campaign, it’s clear to see that pass-catching hasn’t been their forte.

The Chiefs currently lead the table for the most dropped passes, 44, this season and some think that Gipson’s comments about Mahomes were targeted to trash-talk the Chiefs wide receivers.

Anything to gain an advantage, I guess.