Get up to $5,550 in Haskell Stakes free bets ahead of the big Grade One Monmouth Park race this Saturday (July 22). You can then use these betting offers to place your Haskell Stakes bets as the runners go in search of the $1,000,000 lucrative purse.



Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet in. Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing 2023 Haskell Stakes betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for Haskell Stakes Free Bets



BetOnline – US horse racing site for Haskell Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the Haskell Stakes

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Haskell Stakes free bets

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Haskell Stakes

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 Haskell Stakes



Throughout the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others areas.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Haskell Stakes in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet on The Haskell Stakes in ANY US State



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your Haskell Stakes free bet of up to $1000 Place your 2023 Haskell Stakes bets

When is the Haskell Stakes 2023?



The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 22 at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Monmouth Park, New Jersey (1 1/8 mile, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

🎲 Haskell Stakes Odds: Arabian Knight 5-2 | Mage 3-1 | Tapit Trice 3-1 | Geaux Rocket Ride 9-2 | Extra Anejo 5-1

Haskell Stakes Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



Saturday’s Grade One $1m Haskell Stakes is the big US horse racing highlight this weekend.

We’ve eight runners heading to post for the Monmouth Park contest and it’s a tight call at the head of the betting with the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight, Kentucky Derby winner Mage and recent Belmont Stakes third Tapit Trice lining up.

The Baffert camp have won the spoils nine times of the years, while the Brad H. Cox team have landed the last two runnings and try for a third with Pegasus Stakes winner Salute The Stars.

Add in the exciting Extra Anejo and Geaux Rocket Ride and we’ve the ingredients for a cracking renewal.

How To Get a Haskell Stakes Free Bet in US



If you want to get in on the 2023 Haskell Stakes betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Haskell Stakes with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 Haskell Stakes betting

1. BetOnline Haskell Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s 2023 Haskell Stakes – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the Haskell Stakes 2023 and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

2. BetUS Haskell Stakes Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for Haskell Stakes betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Haskell Stakes bets on July 22, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Haskell Stakes Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including horse racing so betting on the 2023 Haskell Stakes is simple.

For horse racing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie Haskell Stakes Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Haskell Stakes horse racing betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing.

5. Everygame Haskell Stakes Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the Haskell Stakes meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Haskell Stakes Betting Odds

Arabian Knight @ 5-2

Mage @ 3-1

Tapit Trice @ 3-1

Geaux Rocket Ride @ 9-2

Extra Anejo @ 5-1

Salute The Stars @ 8-1

Howgreatisnate @ 20-1

Awesome Strong @ 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

