Harry Kane Next Club Odds: Manchester United odds-on to sign Spurs striker

Harry Kane has toyed with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent years and as the club’s silverware drought continues, this could be the year he finally moves on from North London.

Latest Harry Kane Next Club Odds

Manchester United are now as short as 4/1 according to the latest odds on PaddyPower, while elsewhere it seems to be Paris Saint-Germain who are the alternative suitors at a value of 5/1.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester United 4/1 PSG 5/1 Manchester City 9/1 Barcelona 10/1

Harry Kane Next Club Odds: Will Manchester United Finally Get Their Man?

According to the implied probability of the Harry Kane next clubs odds.

Harry Kane is too good of a player to not be challenging for trophies every season, and unfortunately his time at Spurs seems to be drawing to a close.

Last summer the 28-year-old came close to a switch to Manchester City, but after Daniel Levy held out for more money for Kane with three years left on his deal, the Premier League champions cooled their interest.

Manchester City have also recently announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, so a move to the Etihad seems unlikely at this point.

Harry Kane is a three-time Premier League golden boot winner with Tottenham and won the PFA Young Player of the Year award back in 2015.

With 273 goals in 463 appearances across all competitions for his career, Kane will be the hottest striker on the market this summer with all of Europe’s elite clubs fighting for his signature.