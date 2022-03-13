Harry Cobden Cheltenham Rides Confirmed and Latest Odds for Day 1 at Festival

With the Paul Nicholls yard only sending a small team to day 1 of the Festival this season, Harry Cobden Cheltenham rides aren’t as many as some would expect. However, the number one stable jockey at Ditcheat isn’t heading to Prestbury Park just to make up the numbers.

It is a matter of Cobden riding and Nicholls running some unexposed types at the major meeting n Tuesday. Ditcheat does have some realistic hopes of defying the Cheltenham odds later in the week, though. Wednesday will be a key day for the yard with big guns taking part at the Festival. For now, let’s take a look at those Harry Cobden Cheltenham rides on day 1 in more detail:

Harry Cobden Cheltenham Rides – Silent Revolution, Supreme Novices Hurdle

Silent Revolution lowered the colours of Broomfield Burg at Newbury in November and has been off the track, presumably laid out for the Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30), ever since.

This horse is light on experience in a deep race after four career starts but could go well at a big price. The first of Harry Cobden Cheltenham rides at the Festival this year is a 40/1 shot with BetUK to get the meeting off to a flier.

Oscar Elite – Ultima Handicap Chase

One of the outside Harry Cobden Cheltenham rides on day 1 sees him link up with old ally Colin Tizzard. Oscar Elite is still a maiden over fences but ran a belter at last year’s Festival. The past Cheltenham results show him chasing home Vanillier in the Albert Bartlett.

It’s how Oscar Elite fares in the 3m 1f Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) that we’re concerned with here. Although dropped in the weights for his fifth place on Festival Trials day, he runs from 4lb out of the handicap under Cobden. Oscar Elite is a 14/1 chance with BetUK, however, to finally put it all together over fences.

Bell Ex One – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Nicholls has talked up Irish import Bell Ex One for the Boodles (4:50). With tons of Flat experience under his belt and two wins in three hurdles start, an opening handicap mark of 130 looks fair.

Bell Ex One handled softer going on the level but his form over obstacles is on sound surfaces. The third and final of the Harry Cobden Cheltenham rides on the opening day of the Festival is 16/1 with BetUK and one to consider each way.

Harry Cobden Cheltenham Rides & Latest Odds on Day 1

Tuesday

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Silent Revolution at 40/1 with BetUK

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase – Oscar Elite at 14/1 with BetUK

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Bell Ex One at 16/1 with BetUK

