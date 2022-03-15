Harry Cobden Cheltenham Accumulator Tips – 443795/1 Fivefold Acca on Day 2

With five rides on day 2 of the Festival, here are the Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips. There is a huge 443795/1 fivefold acca on offer with 888Sport if punters combine all his mounts in one bet.

Harry Cobden Cheltenham Accumulator Tips on Day 2

Ditcheat’s high-profile horses tackle two of the big novice races on the Cheltenham Festival schedule today. Cobden has five rides in all across the card, significantly more than yesterday. These include big guns Stage Star and Bravemansgame. It’s with those most important legs of our Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips that we start…

Stage Star – Ballymore Novices Hurdle

Challow winner Stage Star is one of Ditcheat’s big chances of the week in the 2m 5f Ballymore Novices Hurdle that opens Ladies Day (1:30). This is one leg of the Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips that he will have most been looking forward to.

Unbeaten in three hurdles starts, he took his form to a new level at Newbury over the winter with Grade 1 glory in style. Stage Star is 13/2 with 888Sport for the four-timer at Cheltenham.

Bravemansgame – Brown Advisory Novices Chase

Kauto Star scorer and last year’s Ballymore third Bravemansgame has come into his own over fences. The favourite for the 3m Brown Advisory Novices Chase (2:10) has the best chance of all legs of the Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips today.

Nicholls doesn’t have Bob Olinger or Galopin Des Champs runs to worry about, seemingly leaving the way clear for Bravemansgame to triumph in Grade 1 company again. He is a 9/4 chance with 888Sport to do just that.

McFabulous – Coral Cup

After dropping 5lb in the weights from his Relkeel Hurdle second here on New Year’s Day, McFabulous could be well-handicapped for the Coral Cup (2:50). His last win came over this 2m 5f trip and connections keep the faith.

Cheltenham hasn’t been a lucky track for McFabulous so far, but he won his only other career outing to date in handicap company. He is a 16/1 shot with 888Sport to resume winning ways after not staying further in the Cleeve Hurdle. This is the third of five legs in the Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 2.

Politologue – Queen Mother Champion Chase

Harry Skelton partnered Politologue to Champion Chase (3:30) glory two years ago but that was before a changing of the guard. John Hales’s veteran grey goes well fresh.Now back on board and after a break, the fourth of Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips is a big-priced Politologue. The forgotten horse in the market has Queen Mother Champion Chase odds of 50/1 here.

Il Ridoto – Grand Annual Chase

Newbury Winter Carnival handicap scorer Il Ridoto returns to that sphere in the Grade 3 Grand Annual Chase (4:50). Although 12lb higher in the weights now, this unexposed type still has plenty of scope for further improvement after just six starts over fences. Il Ridoto is 20/1 with 888Sport to build on his Lingfield third here. He completes the Harry Cobden Cheltenham accumulator tips for Ladies Day.

