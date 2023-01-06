Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Site News

Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Olly Taliku
As they continue to dominate the headlines, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a 95% chance of avoiding a divorce according to odds given by BetOnline.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a 95% probability of avoiding a divorce, with the price of the couple avoiding divorce set at -10000 compared to +2000 to announce a divorce with a probability of 5% according to offshore American sportsbook BetOnline

Harry and Meghan To Announce Divorce Odds Play
Yes +2000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple
No -10000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Just days before Prince Harry’s new book is set to release to the world, new shocking details have been unveiled regarding the prince’s work with plenty of controversial details being revealed.

According to the Guardian, Prince Harry discusses numerous subjects that will certainly cause some upset as he claims in the book titled ‘Spare’ details an altercation with his brother Prince William, in which he claims the Prince of Wales ‘grabbed him and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor’.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The attack supposedly happened in 2019 in the grounds of the Kensington Palace, with Meghan and Prince Harry moving to America shortly after the event.

After William supposedly told Harry that ‘Meghan didn’t need to know’ about the attack, the former Suits star noticed cuts and bruises on her husband’s face and ‘didn’t feel surprised or angry, just sad’.

Harry names William as his ‘archnemesis’ throughout the book and alleges that along with Kate Middleton his brother had picked out the infamous Nazi uniform that he wore to a party in 2005.

The book also reveals harrowing details of how Harry had killed 25 people during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, but did not think of them as people, but as ‘chess pieces’ that simply needed removing.

“You will not send my name into perpetuity stained, ridiculed, and smeared to make my brother look good to the shame of my children and their children. I will clear my name for myself.”

These latest developments have created yet another obstacle in Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother and the Royal Family, as well as the UK which is looking like an even more unlikely residency for the prince and his wife in the future according to offshore sportsbook BetOnline.

As per the odds provided, the couple are given a 7.7% chance to return to the United Kingdom and a 98% chance to remain outside. They are currently living in Montecito, Hollywood, in a $14.7 million home near the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan to relocate to UK Odds Play
Yes +1200 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple
No -5000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Harry’s tell all book is set to be released on Tuesday January the 10th and is set to be one of the biggest bombshells in the history of the royal family, topping even his mother Princess Diana’s solo interview in 1995 revealing all the details about King Charles’ affair.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Olly Taliku

