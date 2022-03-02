Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig top five betting offers and free bets for German Cup match

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig will face second-tier Hannover for a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. In the previous round, Die Roten Bullen defeated Hansa Rostock, while Wednesday’s hosts thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0.

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Hannover 96 6/1 Draw 4/1 RB Leipzig 2/5

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig betting tips and prediction

The DFB Pokal, Germany’s domestic league cup, has reached the quarterfinals. On Wednesday, Hannover 96 will meet RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals at Hannover.

Hannover 96 defeated St. Pauli in their most recent match. In the encounter, Hannover scored three goals, while St. Pauli was held scoreless. The game finished with a score of 0-3 in overtime.

In the UEFA Europa League, RB Leipzig faced Real Sociedad. Leipzig scored three goals in the encounter while Sociedad only managed to score one. The game finished with a 1-3 FT result.

However, the team’s success in the most recent encounter has put an end to their three-game losing streak. With 28 points from eight matches, they are presently ranked 12th in the league. They have played well in the DFB Pokal so far and have not conceded a goal in any of the DFB matches this season.

Leipzig, a Bundesliga squad, has been in good form recently, winning four of their previous five games. With 37 points from seven matches, they are currently in fourth place in the league rankings. In the DFB Pokal, the side is also yet to surrender a goal.

Based on recent results, Leipzig has a better chance of winning than Leipzig. In their most recent matchups, both teams have scored. As a result, we can anticipate them scoring in this encounter as well.

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig betting tips: Leipzig to win @ 2/5 with bet365