Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch German Cup for free

The DFB-Pokal quarterfinals begin this week, with Hannover 96 hosting RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig preview

Hannover, who won their previous game 2-0 against Holstein Kiel in Bundesliga 2, will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Hannover had 46 percent possession and 23 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in that game. Sebastian Kerk (65′) and Niklas Hult (72′) scored goals for Hannover. Holstein Kiel had 20 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Hannover have scored 11 goals in their last six games, according to Christoph Dabrowski. At the same time, they have allowed 5 goals to be scored against them.

RB Leipzig will enter the match on the back of a 1-0 Bundesliga 1 victory against VfL Bochum in their previous match.

RB Leipzig had 49 percent possession and 6 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Christopher Nkunku (82′) was the only RB Leipzig player to score. VfL Bochum, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, one of which was on target.

RB Leipzig has scored 17 goals in their last six encounters. In each of those games, RB Leipzig has managed to score a goal. During that time, their opponents have scored eight goals.

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig team news

Hannover 96 team news

The only injured player for the hosts before of their cup match this week is Sebastian Ernst.

Hannover 96 predicted line-up

Zieler; Dehm, Franke, Borner, Hult; Diemers, Kaiser; Teuchert, Kerk, Stolze; Beier

Leipzig team news

Prior to Wednesday’s match, the hosts have no injured or suspended players. Josko Gvardiol has completed his suspension and will rejoin the team. Marcel Halstenberg has recovered from his injury.

Leipzig predicted lineup

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan; Laimer, Adams, Haidara, Henrichs; Olmo; Silva, Poulsen

