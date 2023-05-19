Wondering who sportsbooks have as their Haney vs Lomachenko favorite this weekend? See below as we run through the latest odds for a range of markets, including method of victory and round betting.

Who is the Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite?

Inevitably, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney heads to the Las Vegas’ iconic MGM Grand as the favourite, having been successful in his first title defence against George Kambosos Jr – the man he snatched three world titles from to become the first unified world champion in the four-belt eta.

There are few hotter properties in the world of boxing than Haney, who has a staggering record of 29 straight victories at just 24 years of age. Combining blistering speed with a devastating jab and an inherent boxing IQ makes him a dangerous prospect, and he is expected to rule this weight class for years to come.

Nevertheless, his opponent this weekend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, has a vastly superior resmué, coupled with an abundance of experience in this weight class and beyond.

The Ukrainian was a former triple world champion in three different weight categories, and was voted as the Ring Magazine’s seventh best pound-for-pound boxer in the world at the beginning of the year.

Although he is 11 years Haney’s senior, he may well represent the value in this fight at a current price of +220. The 35-year-old’s best years may be behind him, but there was nothing to suggest he is slowing down in his most recent display against Jamaine Ortiz, where he claimed a third successive victory.

Haney Vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

See the latest boxing odds from BetOnline – our pick of offshore betting sites ready for the weekend.

Haney to Win: -250

Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475

Haney to Win by Decision: -160

Lomachenko to Win: +220

Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +700

Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +340

Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

