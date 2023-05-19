Boxing

Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite: Undisputed Champion Is The -260 Betting Favorite To Beat Ukrainian

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite
Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite

Wondering who sportsbooks have as their Haney vs Lomachenko favorite this weekend? See below as we run through the latest odds for a range of markets, including method of victory and round betting.

Who is the Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite?

Inevitably, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney heads to the Las Vegas’ iconic MGM Grand as the favourite, having been successful in his first title defence against George Kambosos Jr – the man he snatched three world titles from to become the first unified world champion in the four-belt eta.

There are few hotter properties in the world of boxing than Haney, who has a staggering record of 29 straight victories at just 24 years of age. Combining blistering speed with a devastating jab and an inherent boxing IQ makes him a dangerous prospect, and he is expected to rule this weight class for years to come.

Nevertheless, his opponent this weekend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, has a vastly superior resmué, coupled with an abundance of experience in this weight class and beyond.

The Ukrainian was a former triple world champion in three different weight categories, and was voted as the Ring Magazine’s seventh best pound-for-pound boxer in the world at the beginning of the year.

Although he is 11 years Haney’s senior, he may well represent the value in this fight at a current price of +220. The 35-year-old’s best years may be behind him, but there was nothing to suggest he is slowing down in his most recent display against Jamaine Ortiz, where he claimed a third successive victory.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds

Haney Vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

See the latest boxing odds from BetOnline – our pick of offshore betting sites ready for the weekend.

  • Haney to Win: -250
  • Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475
  • Haney to Win by Decision: -160
  • Lomachenko to Win: +220
  • Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +700
  • Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +340
  • Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite
Boxing

LATEST Haney vs Lomachenko Favorite: Undisputed Champion Is The -260 Betting Favorite To Beat Ukrainian

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  41min
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Prize Money
Boxing
How Much Money Will The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Winner Make?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

Four belts are on the line in this undisputed lightweight world title fight, so ahead of this weekend’s main event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, we are putting…

skysports vasiliy lomachenko 5690505
Boxing
How To Bet On Vasiliy Lomachenko To Beat Devin Haney With BetOnline
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko goes down on Saturday night from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their heart’s content…

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Undercard
Boxing
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event on The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Undercard?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing
How To Bet On Devin Haney To Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko With BetOnline
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  21h
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
Boxing
How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In Canada | CA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  21h
Arrow to top