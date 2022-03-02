Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC top five betting offers and free bets for German Cup match

Second-tier rivals Hamburger SV and Karlsruher SC will face off at the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday for a spot in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. Both teams have won three rounds to reach this point, with the hosts most recently defeating FC Koln and the visitors defeating 1860 Munich.

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Hamburg 4/7 Draw 10/3 Karlsruher SC 9/2

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC betting tips and prediction

After a 2-1 win over 3. Liga Braunschweig, Hamburger SV advanced to the round of 32. They were subsequently placed in the round of 16 alongside Nurnberg, who had earlier defeated Ulm of the Regionalliga Südwest by a score of 1-0. A penalty shootout decided the game in favor of the Red Shorts.

With 41 points, the hosts are in second place in the league. Their recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against Sandhausen, ending an eight-game unbeaten streak in the tier 2 Bundesliga.

On the other hand, Karlsruher’s round of 32 matchups was set against Lotte of the Regionalliga West division. That match concluded in a 4-1 victory for KSC, who advanced to the round of 16 against Leverkusen of the Bundesliga, who had earlier defeated Lokomotive Leipzig.

With 32 points, Tor zur Welt is now 9th in the league. They scored 8 goals in their last two league matches against Nurnberg and Kiel. After 23 games, they have each won and drawn eight games.

The average number of goals scored in previous meetings between the two has been 3.8, with BTTS occurring 80% of the time.

We expect Hamburg to win at home on Wednesday, given they have won their last eight head-to-head matches in all locations. Karlsruher SC enters the game as an obvious underdog, and their poor road record in the league further adds to the point.

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC betting tips: Hamburg to win @ 4/7 with bet365