Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC live stream: How to watch German Cup for free

Hamburg is unbeaten in their last eight games in German football’s second tier, and they are second in the league in terms of chances of promotion to the Bundesliga. Following their last German Cup match, Karlsruher won and lost twice in the league, and they will face Tor zur Welt at Volksparkstadion on Wednesday in the hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the 79th edition of the DFB Pokal.

How to watch Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC preview

Hamburg will be aiming for a better result after losing 2-3 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga 2 last time out.

Hamburg had 67 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, eight of which were on target, in the encounter. Jonas Meffert (46′) and Robert Glatzel (80′) scored goals for Hamburg. SV Werder Bremen had 15 shots on target, six of which were on target. Werder Bremen’s goals came from Marvin Ducksch (10′, 76′) and Niklas Füllkrug (51′).

Hamburg hasn’t been able to stop scoring goals in recent games, scoring in each of their past six.

Karlsruhe drew 1-1 with Schalke in their previous encounter in Bundesliga 2. Karlsruhe had 48 percent possession and 20 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Kyoung-Rok Choi (34′) was the only player for Karlsruhe to score. FC Schalke 04 had 16 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Schalke’s Simon Terodde scored in the 27th minute.

In their last six encounters, Christian Eichner’s Karlsruhe have scored nine goals. During five encounters, they have surrendered a total of six goals.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC team news

Hamburg team news

Hamburg manager Tim Walter will be without Stephan Ambrosius (fitness) and Tim Leibold (ruptured cruciate ligament).

Hamburg predicted line-up

Fernandes; Heyer, Vuskovic, Schonlau, Muheim; Reis, Meffert, Kittel; Jatta, Glatzel, Alidou

Karlsruher team news

A lot of players for Karlsruhe boss Christian Eichner are injured. Leon Jensen (knee injury), Lazar Mirkovic (heart problem), and Sebastian Jung (cruciate ligament rupture) will not play.

Karlsruher predicted lineup

Gersbek; Thied, O’Shaughnessy, Gordon, Heise; Goller, Gondorf, Breithaupt, Wanitzek, Choi; Hofmann

Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher free bets