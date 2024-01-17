As Super Bowl frontrunners Baltimore prepare for their first playoff match-up of the season, we run through a handful of Gus Edwards player prop picks ahead of Saturday’s Divisional round in Maryland.

Gus Edwards Player Prop Picks vs Houston Texans – NFL Divisional Round

Edwards to Score a Touchdown +100

Edwards at Least 46 Rushing Yards -114

Edwards 2+ Touchdowns and Baltimore to Win +550

Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 1: Score a Touchdown

Gus Edwards was nullified somewhat when taking to the field against the Texans in London, but it appeared to be nothing more than a blip on the way to a career-best regular season, setting new personal records for rushing, carries and scores.

That leads us nicely onto our first Gus Edwards player prop pick for Saturday’s Divisional Round, as the Ravens make their first appearance at this stage since 2020.

Edwards, who has 13 touchdowns to his name this season, is tied third overall in the NFL alongside the likes of Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill. His importance this weekend can not be understated, as the Texans should have their eyes firmly fixed on stopping MVP favorite Lamar Jackson through the air.

Edwards can pick up spaces left in the process, and rush though the Houston defense for another score.

Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 2: At Least 46 Rushing Yards

As mentioned, Edwards has also bumped up his numbers in terms of yardage, and has well and truly got the spring back in his step following the ACL tear that kept him out of the 2021 season.

Edwards has rushed for at least 46 yards – our second player prop pick – on 11 out of his 17 outings this season.

Just when you think you’re done with Justice Hill, Dalvin Cook and Melvin Gordon, there’s a Gus bus just down the road! Ball security has been a little lacking in the last few weeks, but I back Gus Edwards to put that right! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/XVdXEHUmhe — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) January 12, 2024



The Texans are decidedly strong on the ground with the sixth-least rushing yards allowed across the regular season, but as mentioned, they have more pressing threats to deal with. At 46 yards, we are confident Edwards can hit this mark.

Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 3: Edwards 2+ Touchdowns & Baltimore to Win

For our third and final player prop pick, we thought it best to offer up a slightly higher value selection given Edwards – and Baltimore for that matter – are favored to progress.

Baring any major upsets, the Ravens should secure safe passage to the AFC Championship game, particularly on home soil. Yes, the Texans have gone from strength-to-strength as the year has worn on, but as -405 favorites on NFL betting sites, this should tell you all you need to know about how highly rated the Ravens are.

With that part of the selection done, the tricky part comes in the shape of two Edwards touchdowns. It certainly isn’t inconceivable given he has found himself in the end zone at least twice in a game on three occasions this season.

Houston allowed the 10th-most passing yards this season, and although Jackson will more often than not be looking for the likes of Zay Flowers, do not be surprised to see Edwards finding the pockets for a deep deception.