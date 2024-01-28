NFL

Gus Edwards Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting

Joe Lyons
Gus Edwards played a solid game for the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the running back.

Gus Edwards AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Edwards anytime touchdown scorer (+130)
  • Edwards over 40.5 rushing yards (-110)
  • Edwards under 10.5 rushing attempts (-135)
Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+130 with BetOnline)

Gus Edwards is firmly among the NFL’s best running backs and he enjoyed a fantastic season with the Baltimore Ravens, securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and recording 810 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 outings.

He’s still waiting for his first playoff touchdown but after a spectacular year, his confidence is at an all-time high and Edwards looks a solid pick to score a touchdown anytime at +130.

The 28-year-old is trending upwards, in the prime of his career so far and that first six points can only be a matter of time away.

Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 2: Over 40.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Edwards didn’t have his most efficient game last time out in the Divisional round, but he didn’t need to – it was a comfortable win all-round for the Ravens and they rarely got out of second gear.

Even still, Edwards carded a decent outing with 40 rushing yards on ten carries. Two of those resulted in first downs and Baltimore’s running game flowed brilliantly throughout thanks to Edwards, Lamar Jackson and Justice Hill.

Edwards averaged 47.6 rushing yards per game this season and with a good effort he’ll comfortably cover the over for his prop set at 40.5 this weekend.

Gus Edwards Player Prop Pick 3: Under 10.5 rushing attempts (-135 with BetOnline)

Edwards is sharing the locker room with a pair of very talented ground players in the form of Jackson and Hill, so everybody has to eat. That means sharing the ball around, which saw each of the trio record double-digit rushing attempts against the Texans.

He has 10.13 rushing attempts per game in his career and the under looks a safe selection here.

