Guinea vs Malawi predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Guinea would be eager to make full use of a great opportunity to start off their AFCON campaign with a win over Malawi

Match Info

Date; Monday, 10th January

Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Kouekong Stadium

Guinea vs Malawi prediction

Guinea registered a comfortable warmup win over Rwanda ahead o the Group B clash with Malawi. Kaba Diawara’s men were on a seven-game winless run before that game. Now, the Syli Nationale should be looking to use the win as a way to kick off the tournament in style.

The game against Malawi is not going to be an easy affair even though the Flames have won only once in their last six games against today’s opponents. Not just that, Meke Mwase’s men are in poor form, having won just once in their last 11 outings.

They’re playing in the African Cup of nations after missing out on five previous occasion.

Guinea vs Malawi betting tips

Malawi’s poor form makes the task nigh on impossible for them. The Guineans haven’t been setting the world on fire either but history is on their side.

They’re favorites to win at 8/15

We expect Diawara’s men to come away with a hard-earned win with a +2 handicap.

