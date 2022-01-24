Guinea vs Gambia prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

GUINEA and Gambia will face off for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Monday at the Stade Kouekong.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00

Date: 24th January 2022, Stade Kouekong

Guinea vs Gambia Prediction

Guinea has not been one of the African Cup of Nations’ finest performers. They’ve only won one match so far in the competition. The squad will have a difficult time in their forthcoming matches due to the formidable opponents they will face. They do, however, have the advantage of playing at home.

This year, Gambia has gone undefeated in all of its matches. The team’s one draw in the match prevented them from achieving a perfect record. Both clubs have scored in their previous matches and are certain to do so again in this one. By the end of full-time, we feel that the game will be a win for the Gambia.

Guinea vs Gambia Prediction: Guinea 0-1 Gambia @ 12/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Guinea vs Gambia Betting Tips

The Gambia is ranked second in its group. They had the same points as Mali who was in the first place. They defeated Tunisia in their most recent encounter, scoring the game’s only goal and, hence winning the match.

Guinea has only won one match in the tournament’s group round. They were eliminated from the tournament in the group of 16 the previous seasons and will try to advance farther this season. Whereas the Gambia has scored against its opponents in all of their matches in this year’s competition. They have shown to be a valuable team at this year’s AFCON.

Guinea vs Gambia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/19.

Guinea vs Gambia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Gambia @ 12/5 with bet365

Draw @ 9/5 with bet365

Guinea @ 6/4 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 39/19

Under 2.5 @ 7/15

