Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

NIGERIA will try to take three wins in a row at the Africa Cup of Nations when the group stage concludes tonight.

Match Info:

Date: 20th January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00, Stade Roumde Adjia

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction

Guinea-Bissau suffered a 1-0 defeat against Egypt at Stade Roumde Adjia. However, they managed to get one corner in total and three shots on target.

In this match, Guinea Bissau will have to win. They’re in third place in Group D, yet they’re at the bottom of the Third-Placed Teams Ranking. They are still without a win and have only a point following their first draw against Sudan, who are currently in fourth place.

On the other hand, Nigeria won the match against Sudan by a 3-1 scoreline. The winning team managed to register eight shots on target with 58% possession.

Nigeria had won both of its last two games, accumulating all six points and dominating the group. They defeated Egypt and Sudan, scoring four goals, and conceding only one. They can even play for a draw if they want to finish first.

Nigeria’s defense has improved in recent weeks, as evidenced by their recent scorelines. They’ve kept it clean, just scoring three goals in their last six games.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tips

If Egypt avoids defeat against bottom-placed Sudan, a win for Guinea-Bissau will put them in the hunt for one of the better third-place finishers.

They haven’t scored a goal in their last four games, but they have kept three clean sheets. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Egypt, which was their fourth game in a row with under 2.5 goals.

In three of their last five encounters, Nigeria has scored more than two goals. The Super Eagles have performed better at the AFCON than Guinea-Bissau. As a result, we expect Nigeria to win with a clean sheet despite the fact that they are under a lot of pressure.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Odds

Match Winner

Nigeria: 3/4

Draw: 5/2

Guinea-Bissau: 4/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 29/20

Under 2.5: 11/17

