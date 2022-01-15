EGYPT will be hoping to get up-and-running when they take on minnows Guinea-Bissau this evening at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

The Egyptians currently occupy bottom place in Group D after losing to Nigeria in their opening match. A loss to Guinea-Bissau would be devastating, leaving the Egyptians all but out of the competition.

Guinea-Bissau, in their first AFCON, drew 0-0 in their opening match against Sudan. Expectations were not high before the tournament, but an unlikely win here will put them in great shape to make the knockout stages.

Match info

Date: Saturday, 15th January

Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt prediction

Despite their wobble in their opening match, Egypt go into this game as strong favourites. The attacking threat they pose, mainly in the form of Mo Salah, should be far too much for the Djurtus to cope with, so expect a few goals.

These goals most likely won’t be scored by the team from Guinea-Bissau, as they have failed to find the back of the net in their previous six fixtures – their last goal came in September 2020.

With Egypt desperately needing the win, they’ll throw everything at the Guinea-Bissau goal. With Mo Salah leading the line, it’s difficult not to see them breaching the defence at least three times, and quite feasibly more.

So, our top tip for this match-up is for there to be at least 2.5 goals in the game, but if you’re feeling lucky, over 3.5 goals probably isn’t a terrible bet either.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt prediction: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt betting tips

When Mo Salah is on the field, he’s nearly always the favourite to score first, and he’s certainly got a great chance of knocking in the first goal against Guinea-Bissau.

As we’ve already said, we predict plenty of goals, and for them all to come from the Egyptians. A fair prediction would be a 3-0 win, but it could be more.

We’ve found a superb bet using the Bet Builder at Virgin Bet – Salah to score first and the Egyptians to win 3-0. With tasty odds, it’s one we’d definitely recommend backing.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt betting tip: Salah to score first and Egypt win 3-0 @ 17.45/1 with Virgin Bet

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt odds

Take a look below to see the most commonly requested Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt odds.

Match-winner:

Guinea-Bissua: 7/1 with Virgin Bet

Draw: 3/1 with Virgin Bet

Egypt: 2/5 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10 with Virgin Bet

Under 2.5: 1/2 with Virgin Bet

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt free bet

Virgin Bet is offering all new customers two free £10 bets when they make a qualifying £10 bet at their sportsbook.

