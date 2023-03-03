Jon Jones makes his highly anticipated return to the octagon on Saturday night against Ciryl Gane and GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

GTBets UFC 285 Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is offering UFC fans a chance to boost their bankroll for UFC 285 with a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $750 on their first two deposits. New members will receive a 100% deposit worth $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% bonus of up to $250 on their second deposit.

That gives martial arts fans up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285 this Saturday.

How To Claim Your GTBets Betting Offer:

Click to register with GTBets Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $500 in free UFC 285 bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $35 deposit required

Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.

Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A UFC 285 Bet At GTBets

After you’ve logged into your GTBets account, you can start betting on UFC 285 with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the UFC 285 card:

Find the ‘MMA’ section

Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection

Place your Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For UFC 285

With Jon Jones just inches closer to returning to UFC this weekend , GTBets has an excellent UFC 285 betting offer available for new members.

MMA fans can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on the next deposit. That gives members up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

Not only is GTBets offering free cash for the blockbuster card but the sportsbook also has some of the best odds in the industry. Members can cash in on competitive UFC odds on fight outcome, round betting and method of victory.

With fast payouts and easy-to-use payout options, GTBets is one of the top betting sites for Americans that want to bet on UFC 285.

Here are a few other reasons to sign up for a GTBets account this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto