GTBets UFC 285 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC Free Bets

Joe Lyons
3 min read
Jon Jones makes his highly anticipated return to the octagon on Saturday night against Ciryl Gane and GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply

GTBets UFC 285 Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is offering UFC fans a chance to boost their bankroll for UFC 285 with a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $750 on their first two deposits. New members will receive a 100% deposit worth $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% bonus of up to $250 on their second deposit.

That gives martial arts fans up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285 this Saturday.

How To Claim Your GTBets Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with GTBets
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free UFC 285 bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $35 deposit required
  • Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.
  • Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A UFC 285 Bet At GTBets

After you’ve logged into your GTBets account, you can start betting on UFC 285 with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the UFC 285 card:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section
  • Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection
  • Place your Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For UFC 285

With Jon Jones just inches closer to returning to UFC this weekend , GTBets has an excellent UFC 285 betting offer available for new members.

MMA fans can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on the next deposit. That gives members up to $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

Not only is GTBets offering free cash for the blockbuster card but the sportsbook also has some of the best odds in the industry. Members can cash in on competitive UFC odds on fight outcome, round betting and method of victory.

With fast payouts and easy-to-use payout options, GTBets is one of the top betting sites for Americans that want to bet on UFC 285.

Here are a few other reasons to sign up for a GTBets account this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
