With over 400 different prop markets to choose from on GTBets for the Super Bowl this weekend, and we are spotlighting some of the top picks ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs.
GTBets Super Bowl Prop Bets
GTBets have a wide selection of markets for Sunday’s Super Bowl, and bettors can stake on anything from points spreads and handicaps to player props such as the first touchdown scorer or passing yards.
We have scoured the list to pick out five of the best Super Bowl prop bets on GTBets:
- Kansas City Chiefs +1 handicap winners @ -110
- Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer @ +600
- Chris Jones to register at least two sacks @ +250
- Jalen Hurts to throw two or more passing touchdowns @ -114
- Philadelphia Eagles half-time leaders @ -120
There is very little to separate the two teams which is reflected in one of the shortest spreads in recent Super Bowl history, but prop markets represent an alternative way to find value, rather than traditional markets such as a moneyline winner.
How to Bet on Super Bowl Prop Bets With GTBets
New users will also be able to take advantage of GTBets’ leading welcome offer, which will allow customers to explore Super Bowl prop markets using a bonus of up to $750.
Once registered, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $500, as well as a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your following deposit.
Instructions on how to claim this free bet offer ahead of Sunday’s game can be found below:
- Click to register with GTBets
- Deposit $500 and get a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in free Super Bowl bets
Once you are a fully fledged GTBets customer, you can begin betting by following these steps:
- Find the American Football section using the main menu
- Click on the Super Bowl markets
- Find your bet and place it
