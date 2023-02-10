GTBets Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off with a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the big game.

GTBets Super Bowl Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is offering NFL fans a chance to boost their bankroll for the Super Bowl with a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $750 on your first two deposits.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

Click to register with GTBets Deposit $750 and receive a 150% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free Super Bowl bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $35 deposit required

Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.

Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At GTBets

After you’ve logged into your GTBets account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For The Super Bowl

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, GTBets has an excellent Super Bowl betting offer available for new members.

NFL fans can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on the next deposit. That gives members up to $750 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Not only is GTBets offering free cash for the big game but the sportsbook also has some of the best odds in the industry. Members can cash in on competitive NFL odds on game lines, player props, and Super Bowl specials like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

With fast payouts and easy-to-use payout options, GTBets is one of the top betting sites for Americans that want to bet on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here are a few other reasons to sign up for a GTBets account this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets: