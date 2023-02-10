NFL

GTBets Offers $750 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
GTBets Super Bowl Offers 750 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
GTBets Super Bowl Offers 750 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for battle on Sunday, GTBets is offering $750 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

$750 Betting Offer For Super Bowl 2023 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply

 Claim Now

GTBets Super Bowl Free Bets — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is giving away free bets to NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl. New members that make a deposit can receive a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $750 on their first two deposits.

Upon signing up, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $500, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your next deposit.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:

  1. Click to register with GTBets
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Super Bowl bets
Join GTBets Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $35 deposit required
  • Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.
  • Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At GTBets

After you’ve logged into your GTBets account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For The Super Bowl

GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the 2023 Super Bowl, including bonuses on each of your first two deposits

NFL fans can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on the next deposit.

In addition to great Super Bowl offers, GTBets also has some of the best odds and props in the industry. Members can cash in on competitive NFL odds on game lines, player props, and Super Bowl specials like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

With fast payouts and safe payment methods, GTBets is one of the top betting sites for Americans that want to bet on Super Bowl 2023.

Here are a few other reasons to sign up for a GTBets account this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 Betting Offer For Super Bowl 2023 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply

 Claim Now
Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sportsbetting.ag Offers 1000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL

LATEST Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1,000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
XBet Offers 1000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
XBet Offers $500 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7min

Super Bowl 2023 is set to kick off on Sunday and XBet is getting the party started by giving away $500 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs. XBet…

drake kansas city chiefs afc championship 1 million bet 1024x578 1
NFL
Drake Places Almost $1 Million In Super Bowl Bets And Picks Chiefs
Author image Joe Lyons  •  29min

Canadian rapper Drake has placed almost $1 million in bets on the Super Bowl, backing the Kansas City Chiefs for glory in Arizona. Not only has Drake put his faith…

Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interviews NFL
NFL
President Biden’s Pregame Super Bowl Interview To Last Under 4.5 Minutes At -155 Odds With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
enu07rfrsnluhwwiher4
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
chris stapleton 1
NFL
What Will Be The Length Of Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
r1124259 1296x864 3 2
NFL
Super Bowl MVP Odds Shift As Patrick Mahomes Overtakes Jalen Hurts
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top