GTBets Offers $750 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for battle on Sunday, GTBets is offering $750 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

GTBets Super Bowl Free Bets — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is giving away free bets to NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl. New members that make a deposit can receive a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $750 on their first two deposits.

Upon signing up, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $500, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your next deposit.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:

Click to register with GTBets Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $500 in free Super Bowl bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $35 deposit required

Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.

Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At GTBets

After you’ve logged into your GTBets account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For The Super Bowl

GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the 2023 Super Bowl, including bonuses on each of your first two deposits

NFL fans can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit, plus a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on the next deposit.

In addition to great Super Bowl offers, GTBets also has some of the best odds and props in the industry. Members can cash in on competitive NFL odds on game lines, player props, and Super Bowl specials like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

With fast payouts and safe payment methods, GTBets is one of the top betting sites for Americans that want to bet on Super Bowl 2023.

Here are a few other reasons to sign up for a GTBets account this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets: