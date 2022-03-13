Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

RB Leipzig will be hoping to boost their chances of Champions League qualification with a win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig live stream

Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig Preview

The home side are currently 18th in the league table and they will be desperate to preserve their status as a Bundesliga club next season. Greuther Fuerth have failed to win four of their last five league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a morale-boosting result here. RB Leipzig are currently 6th in the league table and they are unbeaten in five of their last six matches. The visitors will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into this contest and the away fans will be expecting all three points here. That said, Greuther Fuerth are undefeated in their last six home matches in the league and RB Leipzig will have to work hard for the all-important three points here.

When does Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 18:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Sportpark Ronhof.

Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig Team News

Greuther Fuerth team news

The home side will be without the services of Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr, Marius Funk because of injuries. Sebastian Griesbeck is suspended for the hosts.

Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Andreas Linde; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximilian Bauer, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Havard Nielsen; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

RB Leipzig team news

The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Greuther Fuerth: Peter Gulacsi; Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva