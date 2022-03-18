Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Greuther Fuerth will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

If you're looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg Preview

The home side are currently at the bottom of the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches. Greuther Fuerth are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will be the massive underdogs here. Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 5th in the league table and they are unbeaten in the last five league matches. Freiburg will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

When does Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Sportpark Ronhof.

Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg Team News

Greuther Fuerth team news

The home side will be without the services of Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk because of injuries.

Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Linde; Meyerhofer, Viergever, Griesbeck, Itter; Tillman, Christiansen, Seguin, Dudziak; Leweling, Hrgota

Freiburg team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Yannik Keitel because of an injury. Philipp Lienhart and Woo-Yeong Jeong have tested positive for coronavirus.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs Greuther Fuerth: Flekken; Schmid, Gulde, N. Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Hofler, Harberer; Sallai, Holer, Grifo; Demirovic