Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Greuther Fuerth will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg Preview
The home side are currently at the bottom of the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches. Greuther Fuerth are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will be the massive underdogs here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 5th in the league table and they are unbeaten in the last five league matches. Freiburg will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.
When does Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Sportpark Ronhof.
Greuther Fuerth vs Freiburg Team News
Greuther Fuerth team news
The home side will be without the services of Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk because of injuries.
Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Linde; Meyerhofer, Viergever, Griesbeck, Itter; Tillman, Christiansen, Seguin, Dudziak; Leweling, Hrgota
Freiburg team news
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Yannik Keitel because of an injury. Philipp Lienhart and Woo-Yeong Jeong have tested positive for coronavirus.
Freiburg predicted line-up vs Greuther Fuerth: Flekken; Schmid, Gulde, N. Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Hofler, Harberer; Sallai, Holer, Grifo; Demirovic
