Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

2 hours ago

Sebastian Andersson
Greuther Fuerth will be hoping to pick up their first win of the Bundesliga when they take on Union Berlin on Sunday afternoon.
 

To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin preview

The home side have failed to pick up a single win in 14 league matches so far and they will be massive underdogs heading into Sunday’s contest.
 
Greuther Fuerth are one of the favourites to go down this season and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off a morale-boosting win at home this week.
 
The hosts have lost their last 12 matches in the Bundesliga and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this game.
 
Meanwhile, Union Berlin are undefeated in four of their last six matches in the Bundesliga and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against greuther fourth period
 
The visitors will be firm favourites to pick up all three points this weekend.

Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin team news

Greuther Fuerth possible starting lineup: Funk; Meyerhofer, Sarpei, Bauer, Willems; Griesbeck, Christiansen, Tillman; Leweling, Abiama, Hrgota

Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Luthe; Friedrich, Knoche, Baumgartl; Trimmel, Haraguchi, Khedira, Promel, Giesselmann; Awoniyi, Kruse

Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

Greuther Fuerth: 15/4

Draw: 3/1

Union Berlin: 7/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin prediction

The home side are lacking in form and confidence right now and they have conceded 46 goals in 14 league matches.
 
The visitors are in far better form and they should be able to grind out all three points tomorrow.
 

Prediction: Union Berlin to win at 7/10 with Bet365.

