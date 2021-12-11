Football Betting Tips — Greuther Fuerth v Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side have failed to pick up a single win in 14 league matches so far and they will be massive underdogs heading into Sunday’s contest.

Greuther Fuerth are one of the favourites to go down this season and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off a morale-boosting win at home this week.

The hosts have lost their last 12 matches in the Bundesliga and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this game.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are undefeated in four of their last six matches in the Bundesliga and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against greuther fourth period

The visitors will be firm favourites to pick up all three points this weekend.