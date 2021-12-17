Countries
Football Betting Tips — Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Augsburg will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg preview

Augsburg are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches but they have managed to pick up just two wins in that time.
 
They are currently 16th in the league table and this is a golden opportunity for them to pick up all three points against a struggling Greuther Fuerth side.
 
The visitors are coming into this game on the back of just one win in 16 league matches and they will be massive underdogs here.
 
Augsburg have managed to win four of the last six meetings against Greuther Fuerth and they will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable win here.

Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg team news

Greuther Furth possible starting lineup: Burchert; Willems, Bauer, Griesbeck, Meyerhofer; Tillman, Christiansen, Seguin; Nielsen, Abiama, Hrgota

Augsburg possible starting lineup: Gikiewicz; Iago, Oxford, Gouweleeuw, Gummy; Vargas, Moravek, Dorsch, Jensen; Gregoritsch, Hahn

Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Greuther Fuerth: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

Augsburg: 11/8

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg prediction

The home side are in dreadful form right now and have lost 13 of their last 14 Bundesliga matches.
 
They have a poor head to head record against Augsburg as well and the visitors should be able to pick up an important away win.
 

Prediction: Augsburg to win at 11/8 with Bet365.

