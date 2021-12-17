Football Betting Tips — Greuther Fuerth v Augsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Augsburg are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches but they have managed to pick up just two wins in that time.

They are currently 16th in the league table and this is a golden opportunity for them to pick up all three points against a struggling Greuther Fuerth side.

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of just one win in 16 league matches and they will be massive underdogs here.

Augsburg have managed to win four of the last six meetings against Greuther Fuerth and they will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable win here.