Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have an NFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Green Bay-Tampa Bay Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Packers-Buccaneers Prop Bets @ Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NFL Free Prop Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $750 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Rams-Cardinals Prop Bets.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tip 1: AJ Dillon over 2.5 receptions +115

Dillon leads the team in targets and against a ferocious Tampa Bay defense, Dillon could wind up seeing more than his usual 4.5 targets per game. Rodgers doesn’t have many capable hands, and Dillon seems to be a favorite of his. The game script suggests Green Bay will be forced to play catch-up, and this is a good play at plus-money.

Back AJ Dillon over 2.5 interceptions @ +115 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Props Bets Tip 2: Tom Brady under 1.5 TD Passes +100

At the time of this writing, Tampa currently has their entire WR corps listed as questionable and these players are off the board. The reality is Brady has no one to throw to, but the situation could change and if it does, play the over because even though the Green Bay passing defense allows 173 passing yards per contest the teams they’ve defended against don’t have half of the star power or upside as the Bucs wideouts do.

Back Brady under 1.5 TD passes @ +100 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Props Bets Tip 3: Aaron Rodgers over 6.5 rushing yards -115

Rodgers has been sacked seven times already this season, and he’s up against a Bucs defense averaging five sacks per game. Tampa Bay will have Rodgers running for his life and all it would take is one good bootleg, and he’ll exceed the total, and the Packers offensive line will provide Rodgers plenty of chances to exceed this total.

Back Aaron Rodgers over 6.5 rushing yards @ -115 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds