green bay packers vs tampa bay buccaneers player props bets with 750 nfl free bet

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

Updated

51 mins ago

on

Green Bay Packers

We have an NFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Green Bay-Tampa Bay Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest. 

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Packers-Buccaneers Prop Bets @ Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tip 1: AJ Dillon over 2.5 receptions +115

Dillon leads the team in targets and against a ferocious Tampa Bay defense, Dillon could wind up seeing more than his usual 4.5 targets per game. Rodgers doesn’t have many capable hands, and Dillon seems to be a favorite of his. The game script suggests Green Bay will be forced to play catch-up, and this is a good play at plus-money. 

Back AJ Dillon over 2.5 interceptions @ +115 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Props Bets Tip 2: Tom Brady under 1.5 TD Passes +100

At the time of this writing, Tampa currently has their entire WR corps listed as questionable and these players are off the board. The reality is Brady has no one to throw to, but the situation could change and if it does, play the over because even though the Green Bay passing defense allows 173 passing yards per contest the teams they’ve defended against don’t have half of the star power or upside as the Bucs wideouts do.

Back Brady under 1.5 TD passes @ +100 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Props Bets Tip 3: Aaron Rodgers over 6.5 rushing yards -115

Rodgers has been sacked seven times already this season, and he’s up against a Bucs defense averaging five sacks per game. Tampa Bay will have Rodgers running for his life and all it would take is one good bootleg, and he’ll exceed the total, and the Packers offensive line will provide Rodgers plenty of chances to exceed this total.  

Back Aaron Rodgers over 6.5 rushing yards @ -115 With Bovada

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Green Bay Packers +107 Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

 

