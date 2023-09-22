Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is just days away and ahead of the Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints, we have created a guide to the odds and lines for the match, as well as our picks for the clash.

Packers vs Saints Picks

Under 42.5 Points (-110)

New Orleans saints to score longest TD (-110)

Packers vs Saints Pick 1: Under 42.5 Points ( -110 with BetOnline)

The Packers are 1-1 from their opening two matches and will be looking to turn things around following their loss to the Falcons last week.

In contrast, the Saints are undefeated in their opening two games, beating the Panthers and Titans by narrow margains.

With no Williams or Kamara for the Saints, and potentially no Watson and Jones for the Packers still, or at least neither at 100%, we are confident in taking Under 42.5 total points .

While both Packer games have gone over this total, Green Bay has yet to face a defense like this. Besides, both Saints games have gone under this point total.

Packers vs Saints Pick 2: Green Bay Packers to score longest TD (-120 with BetOnline)

Now, distance TD betting can be very hard to judge, however, the statistics support a stake on Packers QB, Jordan Love.

The Packers star ranks higher than his counter part QB, Derek Carr, for the longest TD pass, reaching 51yrds in comparison to Carr’s 45.

Furthermore, the Packers have scored a total of 62 points so far, which trumps the Saints ten-fold, as the New Orleans side have only scored 36.

Packers vs Saints Odds and Line

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers : -118 | New Orleans Saints:-102

Green Bay Packers : -118 | New Orleans Saints:-102 Point Spread: Packers (-8.5) -110 | Saints (+8.5) -110

Packers (-8.5) -110 | Saints (+8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 42.5 –115 | Under 42.5 -105

