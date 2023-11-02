Green Bay take on the Rams this weekend at Lambeau Field, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams Picks

LA Rams (+3.0)(+100)

Romeo Doubs under 39.5 receiving yards (-110)

Packers vs Rams Pick 1: Back The Rams To Cover (+100 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the Packers-Rams game this weekend is for LA to cover the point spread, despite being set as three point underdogs against Green Bay.

Both of these teams are struggling for form in the NFL this season, with five losses for each side after the first eight weeks of the campaign.

Green Bay have lost all of their last four matches in the league, with significant defeats against the Vikings, Broncos, Raiders and the Lions leaving their season in a difficult position.

The Rams have lost back to back games in the NFL against the Steelers and Cowboys, but we think they can bounce back and cover the three point spread this weekend against a poor Packers team.

Packers vs Rams Pick 2: Romeo Doubs Under 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Packers game is for Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs to record under 39.5 receiving yards, in a game we think the Packers may struggle in.

Green Bay are on a five game losing streak and Romeo Doubs hasn’t been in his best form recently, so we believe he may fail to cover his prop bet of 40 receiving yards on Sunday.

Doubs’ last three games saw the wide receiver pick up just 52 yards in total and with only 18 receiving yards off nine attempts last weekend, it would be no shock to see the player struggle again this week against the Rams.

Packers vs Rams Odds and Line

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers: -165 | LA Rams: +145

Green Bay Packers: -165 | LA Rams: +145 Point Spread: Packers (-3.0) -120 | Rams (+3.0) +100

Packers (-3.0) -120 | Rams (+3.0) +100 Total Points: Over 38.5 -110 | Under 38.5 -110