Betting

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Packers vs Lions Picks
Packers vs Lions Picks

Week 4 of the NFL season opens with an intriguing matchup in the latest Thursday Night Football instalment – see below as we run you through our Packers vs Lions picks and predictions along with the most up-to-date odds.

Packers vs Lions Picks

  • Detroit Lions -1.5 @ -110
  • Under 45 @ -105
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Packers vs Lions Pick 1: Detroit Lions -1.5

Both of these teams enter Thursday’s contest with identical records after three games – winning twice and succumbing to defeat in the second game week.

It is no surprise to see a narrow spread across sportsbooks given how evenly matched they are on paper, but also how close recent meetings have been.

Detroit are ever so slightly favored in the current market, and we are siding with the Lions to prevail in Week 4. They have won each of the previous three meetings, of which there were two in 2022 and one most recently in January of 2023, where they claimed a narrow four-point win.

Detroit just have a few more potential game winners in their roster, which should see them over the line a hard-fought matchup. In particular, signal caller Jared Goff, who ranks sixth in the NFL for passing yards thus far, is likely to be the difference – he threw three touchdowns in their overtime defeat to Seattle.

Packers vs Lions Pick 2: Under 45

The Lions will take a huge amount of pride in limiting the Falcons to just six points last Sunday.

It was a startling display from Detroit’s defense, and one that should given them a massive confidence booster as they come up against a Packers offense that is starting to click.

Atalanta were heavily by restricted by a domineering line of scrimmage, particularly on the ground where the Lions registered seven sacks and limited their opponents to 44 yards.

Green Bay will look to try and exploit them through the air, although its doubtful Jordan Love will be able to make the necessary impact.

The Lions themselves only managed 20 points in Week 3 despite limited the Falcons to great effect, and we can’t envisage the implied total being reached in what should be a niggly, tight matchup.

Packers vs Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125
  • Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110
  • Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Packers vs Lions Picks
Betting

LATEST Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  51s
rsz mike mcdaniel addressing offensive goals for 2023
Betting
NFL Odds: Mike McDaniel Is Now The Favorite For Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell began the 2023 NFL season as the odds-on leader to win the league’s Coach of the Year Award. He solidified his standing with his team’s…

rsz tyreektua
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Outright Leader Over Patrick Mahomes
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h

For the second time in three weeks, the Miami Dolphins put on a historic offensive showing on Sunday. They scored the 3rd most points in NFL history against the Broncos,…

Mike Evans and Eagles pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks
Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 25 2023
College Football Same Game Parlay Picks
Betting
College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 4: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Ole Miss vs Alabama
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023
230903083412 01 deion sanders colorado tcu 0902
Betting
NCAA Odds: Colorado Buffaloes Proposition Bets Found At BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top