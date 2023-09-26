Week 4 of the NFL season opens with an intriguing matchup in the latest Thursday Night Football instalment – see below as we run you through our Packers vs Lions picks and predictions along with the most up-to-date odds.

Packers vs Lions Picks

Detroit Lions -1.5 @ -110

Under 45 @ -105

Packers vs Lions Pick 1: Detroit Lions -1.5

Both of these teams enter Thursday’s contest with identical records after three games – winning twice and succumbing to defeat in the second game week.

It is no surprise to see a narrow spread across sportsbooks given how evenly matched they are on paper, but also how close recent meetings have been.

Detroit are ever so slightly favored in the current market, and we are siding with the Lions to prevail in Week 4. They have won each of the previous three meetings, of which there were two in 2022 and one most recently in January of 2023, where they claimed a narrow four-point win.

Detroit just have a few more potential game winners in their roster, which should see them over the line a hard-fought matchup. In particular, signal caller Jared Goff, who ranks sixth in the NFL for passing yards thus far, is likely to be the difference – he threw three touchdowns in their overtime defeat to Seattle.

Packers vs Lions Pick 2: Under 45

The Lions will take a huge amount of pride in limiting the Falcons to just six points last Sunday.

It was a startling display from Detroit’s defense, and one that should given them a massive confidence booster as they come up against a Packers offense that is starting to click.

Atalanta were heavily by restricted by a domineering line of scrimmage, particularly on the ground where the Lions registered seven sacks and limited their opponents to 44 yards.

Green Bay will look to try and exploit them through the air, although its doubtful Jordan Love will be able to make the necessary impact.

The Lions themselves only managed 20 points in Week 3 despite limited the Falcons to great effect, and we can’t envisage the implied total being reached in what should be a niggly, tight matchup.

Packers vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125

Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110

Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

Other NFL Content You May Like