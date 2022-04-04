Grand National Past Winners: Six Shock Winners

We take a look back at some of the Grand National past winners, plus highlight six big-priced Grand National winning horses that prove the world’s greatest steeplechase really can be won by any of the runners.

Grand National Winners – Six Big Priced Shock Winners

2013 – Auroras Encore (1st 66/1)

Won the 2013 Grand National for trainer Sue Smith and jockey Ryan Mania at 66/1.

Came home by 9 lengths in the end, with Cappa Bleu and Teaforthree back in second and third. The horse was aged 11 when he won the race, which was a purple-patch age at that time with the 2012 and 2014 winners either side of Auroras Encore also aged 11.

Trainer Sue Smith became the third winning female trainer to win the Grand National, with Jenny Pitman (1983 & 1995), Venetia Williams (2009) and Lucinda Russell (2017) the other lady handers to win the race. However, Auroras Encore only raced three more times after winning the 2013 Grand National and failed to win another race.

2009 – Mon Mome (1st 66/1)

Caused a real shock in 2009 when coming home at odds of 100/1 to give the Grand National bookmakers a real payday.

Trained by Venetia Williams – who, at the time, became only the second female trainer to win the Grand National. Prior to winning the 2009 Grand National, Mon Mome was beaten 57 lengths in the Midlands National just 3 weeks earlier.

This 9 year-old was ridden by the late Liam Treadwell to get home by an easy 12 lengths and carried 11st to victory.

1967 – Foinavon (1st 100/1)

Shot to fame in the 1967 Grand National and even had one of the fences named after him as a result.

He probably would have never have won the Grand National had there not been a pile up of horses at the 23rd fence. He was way out the back at the time and avoided the trouble, jumped the fence and eventually went onto win the race. The 23rd fence was named after him in 1984.

1947 – Caughoo (1st 100/1)

Another huge-priced winners of the Grand National, when this Irish-trained 8 year-old won by 20 lengths in 1947.

This was the 101st running of the Grand National, while a massive 57 horses ran in the race, which was the biggest field since 1929.

1929 – Gregalach (1st 100/1)

The second year in a row that we saw a 100/1 winner of the Grand National. The 1929 running was the 88th renewal of the world’s greatest steeplechase and was the largest field to ever run in the race, with 66 horses taking part.

1928 – Tipperary Tim (1st 100/1)

This Irish-trained 10 year-old won the 1928 Grand National at 100/1 and was the complete outsider of the 42 runners. The race was run in foggy conditions and very heavy ground, which resulted in most of the runners – barring Tipperary Tim and another horse called Billy Barton to fight it out.

Grand National Past Winners (since 1990)

Year Winning Horse Odds 2021 Minella Times 11/1 2020 Cancelled (Covid) – 2019 Tiger Roll 4/1 fav 2018 Tiger Roll 10/1 2017 One For Arthur 14/1 2016 Rule The World 33/1 2015 Many Clouds 25/1 2014 Pineau De Re 25/1 2013 Auroras Encore 66/1 2012 Neptune Collonges 33/1 2011 Ballabriggs 14/1 2010 Don’t Push It 10/1 jfav 2009 Mon Mome 100/1 2008 Comply or Die 7/1 jfav 2007 Silver Birch 33/1 2006 Numbersixvalverde 11/1 2005 Hedgehunter 7/1 fav 2004 Amberleigh House 16/1 2003 Monty’s Pass 16/1 2002 Bindaree 20/1 2001 Red Marauder 33/1 2000 Papillon 10/1 1999 Bobbyjo 10/1 1998 Earth Summit 7/1 fav 1997 Lord Gyllene 14/1 1996 Rough Quest 7/1 fav 1995 Royal Athlete 40/1 1994 Miinnehoma 16/1 1993 VOID RACE – 1992 Party Politics 14/1 1991 Seagram 12/1 1990 Mr Frisk 16/1

Grand National Runners and Riders for 2022 Race

The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for saftey reasons. We’ll know the full Grand National runners and riders on Thursday 7th April, when the final declarations are announced (2 days before the race), but in the meantime we’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.

Who Are The 2022 Grand National Favourites?

The 2022 Grand National looks likely to be a competitive affair and that’s already being reflected in the Grand National betting market. There are several Grand National runners that are vying for the favourites position, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 8/1 with BetUK one of those horses.

In the days building up to the 2022 Grand National a lot can change – including non-runners, injuries and weather conditions playing a part. Therefore, with the 2022 Grand National looking a very open race this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see a few horses sitting as the Grand National market leader in the build-up to the race – you can see some of the potential 2022 Grand National favourites here.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

Grand National Times – Randox Grand National Day Race Schedule, Race Names and Race Times (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f



