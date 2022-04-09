The build up towards the 2022 Grand National, which will be run on Saturday 9th April, is hotting up by the day. So, to help you enjoy the ‘world’s greatest steeplechase’ here at SportLens we’ve put together a comprehensive Grand National free bets and offers guide for you.

Our bookmakers will offer new and registered Grand National customers some exciting free bets, so you can even have a wager on the Grand National and it won’t cost you a penny – while there are also many Grand National offers for existing customers to take full advantage of.

So, even if you don’t know your Red Rum from your Becher Chase – we are here to help with all the key Grand National questions, top tips and hints to help you enjoy the Merseyside marathon.

2022 Grand National Betting Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

How Many Grand National Favourites Have Won Recently?

Since 2011 (10 runnings) we’ve only seen one Grand National favourite win the race – that was Tiger Roll (4/1 fav) in 2019.

That said, in the last 30 renewals, the Grand National winner has been either favourite or joint-favourite, which considering the competitive native of the race, is a ‘not too shabby’ 20% strike-rate.

22 of the last 30 Grand National winners came from outside the first three in the betting – however, in that same period we’ve seen 16 Grand National favourites placed (top 4 finish).

At this stage, one of the leading 2022 Grand National favourites is the Ted Walsh-trained Any Second Now @ 9/1 with BetUK. This 10 year-old was also third in the 2021 Grand National – beaten just over 8 lengths on his first run in the race.

Betting Tips For The Grand National

The Henry De Bromhead-trained 9 year-old Minella Times @ 10/1 with BetUK won the 2021 Grand National and if lining up again in 2022 will be hoping to follow in the hoof-prints of Tiger Roll and Red Rum as past horses that successfully defended his Grand National title.

Other 2022 Grand National tips ahead of the race is Escaria Ten @ 12/1 with BetUK, who represents trainer Gordon Elliott, who has won the Grand National three times before. This 8 year-old was last seen running a close second in the BobbyJo Chase at Fairyhouse at the end of February and seems to tick a lot of the main Grand National trends.

Delta Work @ 9/1 with BetUK has been another popular Grand National tip in recent weeks after defeating the two-time Grand National winner – Tiger Roll – in the Cross County Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

While the improving grey, from the Charlie Longsdon yard, Snow Leopardess @ 8/1 with BetUK has also been popular in the Grand National betting market – she’ll be looking to become only the fourteenth mare to win the Grand National and the first since Nickel Coin in 1951.

2022 Grand National News Updates

After finishing second in the Cross Country race at the Cheltenham Festival the 2018 and 2019 Grand National winner – Tiger Roll – was retired so unfortnately he won’t be trying to win the Grand National for a third time.

The Gigginstown House owners, who were also responsible for Tiger Roll, will still likely have many runners and having won the Grand National three times since 2016, then anything they run should always be respected. Delta Work and Run Fred Wild – are two leading 2022 Grand National fancies that are entered for them at this stage.

Last year’s winning jockey – Rachael Blackmore – is also set to renew her partnership with Minella Times as the top female jockey continues to re-write the horse racing record books.

Grand National Sign up Offers For New Customers

With the Grand National fast-approaching the online bookmakers will start to introduce their improved Grand National offers.

With new bookmakers popping up each month the competition for players is high, but as a new customer this is great news in terms of getting the best Grand National offers.

How Do You Claim A Grand National Betting Offer?

Just take a look at our many free bet offers in the tables on this page – then find an offer you like, click on that sign-up deal and you’ll be taken to that bookmaker site.

Simply, head to their joining page, fill out a few personal details and then your new Grand National bookmaker account will be created.

Then, just read the simple Ts&C’s of that bookmaker’s free bet offer for new customers to unlock your Grand National free bets – most will require you to just place an initial bet (can be on anything, from horse racing to football) and once that bet has been settled a free bet will be added to your account.

New Grand National Betting Offers – Our Top Tip

Many bookmakers will unfortunately TAKE DOWN their Grand National free bet offers in the days leading up to the big race (Sat 9th April).

The Grand National Day is the busiest in the year for many bookies with thousands of new customers trying to sign up.

However, the good news is that SportsLens still have plenty of Grand National betting offers available.

With that in mind, NOW IS THE TIME to get your Grand National bookmaker accounts if you you want to take full advantage of their free bets.

This way you can also unlock your free Grand National bets by meeting the bookies Ts&C’s and use your free bets on the big race on Saturday 9th April.

Grand National Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Once you’ve signed up with your new Grand National bookmaker(s) another perk is that once you’ve snapped up your new customer free bet, you will then transfer over to become an ‘existing customer’ – you can see the best Grand National existing customer offers here.

In order to keep you interested, most bookmakers will add daily, weekly and monthly offers to their sites and your accounts to enhance your betting experience.

Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed – An offer some bookmakers will have, meaning if you take a price of a horse (normally on the day of the race) and it drifts and wins to a bigger price, that bookmaker will pay you out and the larger SP odds. (just look under each bookmaker’s promo pages to see if they offer BOG)

An offer some bookmakers will have, meaning if you take a price of a horse (normally on the day of the race) and it drifts and wins to a bigger price, that bookmaker will pay you out and the larger SP odds. (just look under each bookmaker’s promo pages to see if they offer BOG) Grand National Non Runner, No Bet (NRNB) – In the build-up to the Grand National, most bookmaker’s will offer a safety net (NRNB) should your horse not run in the race. It simply means they will return your stake if it doesn’t run in the race.

In the build-up to the Grand National, most bookmaker’s will offer a safety net (NRNB) should your horse not run in the race. It simply means they will return your stake if it doesn’t run in the race. Enhanced Grand National Odds – Look out for Grand National ‘price boosts’ and ‘enhanced Grand National odds’ in the build up to the race. Some will have offer enhanced odds on certain runners in the Grand National in another bid to attract your custom.

Look out for Grand National ‘price boosts’ and ‘enhanced Grand National odds’ in the build up to the race. Some will have offer enhanced odds on certain runners in the Grand National in another bid to attract your custom. Grand National Extra Place Betting Odds – Being a handicap of 16+, then the normal place terms for the Grand National and each-way purposes are first, second, third and fourth. However, with there being 40 runners, many bookmakers will increase their place terms and offer ‘extra places’ that can sometimes extend to the first 8, 9 or even 10 places.

Being a handicap of 16+, then the normal place terms for the Grand National and each-way purposes are first, second, third and fourth. However, with there being 40 runners, many bookmakers will increase their place terms and offer ‘extra places’ that can sometimes extend to the first 8, 9 or even 10 places. Grand National Second to SP Favourite – Another popular offer for some bookmakers, is to give your money back as a free bet (up to a certain stake) should your Grand National horse finish second to the SP favourite in the race.

Another popular offer for some bookmakers, is to give your money back as a free bet (up to a certain stake) should your Grand National horse finish second to the SP favourite in the race. Grand National Faller Insurance – With 30 tricky fences to jump in the Grand National, then another leading bookmaker offer to look for is money back (normally as a free bet) if your horse falls, unseats or is brought down in the race.

It’s never great to see your Grand National fancy take a tumble in the race, but if it does (and you bet with a bookie that offers this), then sometimes it’s not the end of the world.

Last year, in 2021, the Grand National had 9 horses that either fell or unseated (23%).

How Can You Stream Or Watch The Grand National?

Once you’ve signed up with your Grand National bookmaker, many will offer you the chance to watch daily horse racing from Ireland and the UK.

Some will require you to have placed a bet on the race you want to watch, while others will let you watch a horse race via their site free of charge.

This live horse racing streaming will, therefore, cover the 2022 Grand National so if you are out and about of can’t watch the Grand National on terrestrial television, you’ll be able to steam the Grand National on your mobile phone of computer.

Get The Best Grand National Odds

The competition for betting on the Grand National is always competitive between the bookmakers – but this is top news for horse racing bettors.

This means there are a lot of competitive Grand National betting odds, so the advice is always to shop around.

Have Several Bookmaker Accounts To Get The Best Grand National Value – Yes, having one bookmaker is fine, but with prices varying between each layer, then it can often pay to have several accounts in your corner.

This way you can compare Grand National prices and make sure you are always getting the best value – it’s no different than going shopping, why take 10/1 on your Grand National fancy when another bookmaker is offering 12/1?

That’s a two point difference, so if you are betting at just £10, that will mean an extra £20 if that Grand National horse wins the race.

How Do You Place A Bet On The Grand National?

Once you’ve signed up to opened up your new Grand National betting account head to their ‘horse racing’ or dedicated ‘Grand National’ sections.

Find The Grand National race (9 th April 2022, Aintree)

April 2022, Aintree) If you are betting on the race before the 9 th April, then most bookmakers will have the odds/race in their ‘Ante-Post’ sections

April, then most bookmakers will have the odds/race in their ‘Ante-Post’ sections Once you find the race, you’ll see a list of runners and their best odds

Click on the horse you want to bet on and this will be populated in what’s called a ‘bet slip’

A bet slip will be a provide a mini summary of your bet details (horse, time, venue, odds)

You then simply add in your preferred stake and your potential winnings will be calculated

If happy, then press for the bet to be submitted and once it’s been accepted you’ll get confirmation on your betslip.

Grand National Each-way Betting Explained

Grand National Extra Place Betting Explained

How To Bet On The Grand National – Horse Racing Guide

How To Bet On The Grand National – Beginners Guide

Grand National Results

Looking at past Grand National results can be a big help when trying to find the winner of the Grand National.

Previous Grand National winners can often give you vital clues on the best profiles of horses to look for in the build up to the 2022 Grand National.

For example, 24 of the last 30 (80%) Grand National winners were aged 9 or older, while 23 of the last 30 (77%) Grand National winners carried 10st 13lbs or less. (you can find more Grand National trends here)

Therefore, the Grand National is steeped in history and with that many key stats and trends to use to help you find the winner. Afterall, if you can find a profile match of a Grand National fancy – based on past trends – then you are putting the odds more in your favour.

The last 7 year-old to win the Grand National was in 1940, but this is the kind of information that ‘once a year’ Grand National punters might not know and will be happy to still back a horse in the Grand National aged 7 – even though it’s been over 80 years since the last winner of that age.

2021 Grand National Result

1st – MINELLA TIMES (1st 11/1)

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

2nd – BALKO DES FLOS (100/1)

3rd – ANY SECOND NOW (15/2)

4th – BURROWS SAINT (9/1)

Grand National Recent Winners

2021 – Minella Times (11/1)

2020 – Cancelled (Covid)

2019 – Tiger Roll (4/1 fav)

2018 – Tiger Roll (10/1)

2017 – One For Arthur (14/1)

2016 – Rule The World 33/1

2015 – Many Clouds 25/1

2014 – Pineau De Re 25/1

2013 – Auroras Encore 66/1

2012 – Neptune Collonges 33/1

2011 – Ballabriggs 14/1

2010 – Don’t Push It 10/1jfav

2009 – Mon Mome 100/1

2008 – Comply or Die 7/1 jfav

2007 – Silver Birch 33/1

2006 – Numbersixvalverde 11/1

2005 – Hedgehunter 7/1 fav

2004 – Amberleigh House 16/1

2003 – Monty’s Pass 16/1

2002 – Bindaree 20/1

2001 – Red Marauder 33/1

2000 – Papillon 10/1

1999 – Bobbyjo 10/1

1998 – Earth Summit 7/1 fav

1997 – Lord Gyllene 14/1

1996 – Rough Quest 7/1 fav

1995 – Royal Athlete 40/1

1994 – Miinnehoma 16/1

1993 – VOID RACE

1992 – Party Politics 14/1

1991 – Seagram 12/1

1990 – Mr Frisk 16/1

Since 1978, 128 horses have tried to win with more than 11-5 – with just two winners – Many Clouds (11-9) in 2015 & Neptune Collonges (11-6) in 2012

17 of the last 22 winners were bred in Ireland

Only 3 horse that won at the Cheltenham Festival that same season has won since 1961

The last 7 year-old or younger to win was back in 1940

13 of the last 24 winners had won or been placed in a National-type race before

No horse aged 13 or older has won since 1923 or placed since 1969

3 of the last 12 winners ran in the Scottish National the previous season

10 of the last 18 winners had run over hurdles at some stage earlier in the season

5 of the last 19 winners had been unplaced in the National last year

Only five 8 year-olds have won the last 26 renewals

Just two past winners or placed horse from the previous year’s race has won for 35 years (77 have attempted)

22 of the last 24 winners had fallen or unseated no more than twice in their careers

Just two back-to-back winners since 1974 Red Rum (1974) and Tiger Roll (2019)

Grand National Key Betting Trends To Help You Find The Winner

Did you know the last Grand National winner aged 7 years-old was in 1940? – yet each year punters will still back horses of this age even with a 80+ year trend against them – see more key Grand National trends here.

Here are some more key Grand National Stats

· 29/30 – Officially rated 137 or higher

· 28/30 – Ran no more than 55 days ago

· 27/30 – Had won over at least 3m (chase) before

· 26/30 – Had won no more than 6 times over fences before

· 24/30 – Aged 9 or older

· 24/30 – Returned a double-figure price

· 23/30 – Ran no more than 34 days ago

· 23/30 – Carried 10-13 OR LESS

· 22/30 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting

· 19/30 – Had won between 4-6 times over fences before

· 19/30 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

· 19/30 – Aged 10 years-old or younger

· 17/30 – Carried 10-8 OR LESS

· 17/30 – Won by an Irish-bred horse

· 16/30 – Placed favourites

· 15/30 – Aged 9 or 10 years-old

· 11/30 – Ran at Cheltenham last time out

· 11/30 – Trained in Ireland (inc 8 of the last 15 years)

· 7/30 – Ran in a previous Grand National

· 7/30 – Won last time out

· 6/30 – Won by the favourite or joint favourite

. 3/30 – Trained by Gordon Elliott

· 2/30 – Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies

· 2/30 – Ridden by Davy Russell (2 of the last 3)

· 0/30 – Won by a horse aged 7 years-old OR LESS

Grand National – Frequently Asked Questions

What Date and Time is the 2022 Grand National?

5.15pm (GMT) – Saturday, 9th April 2022

Where Can You Watch The 2022 Grand National?

If you live in the UK, then the main Grand National coverage is shown on the ITV network. It’s also shown on cable racing channel Racing TV, plus most bookmakers will allowe you to stream the race via their sites if you are an existing member (and had a bet on the race).

Which Horse Is The Grand National Favourite and How Many Grand National Favourites Win?

Currently, the 2021 Grand National third – Any Second Now @ 9/1 with BetUK is the favourite, but it’s a tight betting market this year and a lot can change in the build-up to the race once the final runners and riders are announced (they will be out on Thursday 7th April).

In the last 30 runnings, there have been 6 winning Grand National favourites or joint-favourites

How Many Runners Are There In The Grand National?

The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for safety reasons.

What Trip Is the Grand National Run Over?

The Grand National is run over a trip of 4m 2 1/2 furlongs

How Many Fences Are Jumped In The Grand National?

The Grand National horses have to jump 30 Grand National fences

Which Horse Won The 2021 Grand National?

Minella Times (1st 11/1) won the 2021 Grand National and was ridden by Rachael Blackmore and trained by Henry De Bromhead.

What Does Grand National Each-way Betting Mean?

A Grand National each-way bet is offered by bookmakers and consists of two separate bets – a win bet and a place bet. So, if you bet £5 each-way on a horse the total stake is £10 (£5 win and £5 to place). The standard Grand National place terms for each-way betting are 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th – but many bookmakers will enhance their place terms to include horses that finished 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th (or higher)

Do You Get Your Moneyback If Your Grand National Horse Doesn’t Run?

Yes, but only if you bet on that horse in the build-up to the race with a bookmaker offering Non Runner, No Bet, while once the final Grand National card/runners are out (Thurs 7th April), you will then also qualify for being a non-runner if you placed a bet on a horse and it doesn’t run after then final runners are out.

How Many Places Do The Bookmakers Pay Out On In The Grand National?

The standard place terms for the Grand National are first, second, third and fourth, but always shop around as many will improve these places as the Grand National is a race with 40 runners – many do!

What Is Grand National Non Runner, No Bet?

This is an offer that many leading bookmakers will have in place in their ante-post Grand National markets in the lead-up to the race. It simply, means if your horse doesn’t make the race and is a non-runner they will refund your stake.

What is Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)?

If a bookmaker offers Best Odds Guaranteed, this will mean that if you place a Grand National bet on the day of the race and take a price – then should your fancy drift to a bigger price and win , they will pay you at the bigger SP (starting price). Again, always check the terms of each bookmaker and if they offer BOG, these terms will always vary between layers too (some will have certain times bets have to be placed after)

