Grand National 2022 Betting: 78 Grand National Runners Remain

It’s just over two weeks till the 2022 Grand National, but after the latest acceptance stage the Grand National runners are now down to 78 horses.

With a maximum of 40 runners for the Grand National there will still be 38 horses that don’t make the final runners – which will be announced two days before the race is run on Saturday 9th April – see the 2022 Grand National runners and riders here, plus there are many Grand National free bets and offers to snap-up in the build up to the race.

Gordon Elliott Scratches More Big Names From The National

As we know, three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott won’t have his two-time winner Tiger Roll to fly his flag this year – with the past champ not entered and since retired at Cheltenham last week.

But Elliott has also scrapped a few more big names from the Grand National at this latest declaration stage. Gavlin, who found things happening too quick in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last week, won’t run in the race. While his Irish Gold Cup hero – Conflated – is also bypassing the Aintree showcase race.

Braeside, who was pulled up in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last week is another notable absentee from the Elliott Grand National army.

Elliott Pinning Grand National Hopes on Delta Work, Mount Ida and Escaria Ten

All is certainly not lost for trainer Gordon Elliott though. Of the 78 remaining Grand National runners he’s still got 14 horses left in – Delta Work, Escaria Ten, Mount Ida, Farclas, Run Wild Fred, Death Duty, Coko Beach, Samcro, Alpha Des Obeaux, Battleoverdoyen, Defi Bleu, Mortal, Definite Plan & Smoking Gun.

Of that bunch, his recent Cross Country Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival – Delta Work @ 10/1 with BetUK – has come in for support in the Grand National betting market and is now disputing the Grand National favourites berth with many bookmakers.

This 9 year-old took well to the unique Cross County fences last time out and is one of the class acts in the race being the third top-rated. As a result of this latest declaration stage though his weight has gone up to 11st 8lbs. However, since 1977 (Red Rum), we’ve only seen one winner (Many Clouds) carry 11st 8lbs or more to win the Grand National.

Mount Ida @ 16/1 with BetUK – flopped in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and will be looking for become the fourteenth winning Grand National mare, while Elliott’s 8 year-old Escaria Ten @ 10/1 with BetUK, who was a close second in the Bobbyjo Chase last time out, has also been popular in the Grand National betting this week.

2021 Grand National Winner – Minella Times – Stands His Ground

Last year’s Grand National winner – Minella Times – is also still in the race and when the ‘once-a-year’ punters remember his name and also see jockey Rachael Blackmore riding, then he’s sure to attract interest Minella Times @ 25/1 with BetUK.

This Henry De Bromhead runner is, however, rated 15lbs higher this time and will also need to lump round 11st 9lbs – last year he only had 10st 9lbs. Plus, ‘back-to-back’ Grand National winners are a rare thing, with only Tiger Roll and Red Rum doing this in recent times.

Popular Grey Snow Leopardess Makes Grand National Cut

Everyone loves a grey horse – don’t they? Well, as soon as Grand National punters that might not follow horse racing each week see Snow Leopardess @ 14/1 with BetUK, she’s another that could easily gain support in the Grand National betting market.

This Charlie Longsdon runner has also improved bundles this season – winning her last three starts – including the Becher Chase over these National-style fences back in December. She’s another mare in the race and at this latest withdrawal stage has got into the race at number 38. She’s set to carry just 10st 8lbs and we know the unique fences suit.

Chris’s Dream Heads The Grand National Weights

Chris’s Dream @ 45/1 with BetUK, who is also from the Henry De Bromhead yard that won this race last year, is the now the top-rated in the race, but being the class-act he also has a big weight of 11st 10lbs to try and lump round.

He ran in the race 12 months ago and unseated four out, but the eagle-eyed horse racing fans would have noticed he was still going okay at the time and would probably have placed at worse.

He’s since unseated (going well again) in the Becher Chase that Snow Leopardess won back in December, so has now failed to complete in his last two runs over these Aintree fences.

