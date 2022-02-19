Granada vs Villarreal prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, Granada will host Villarreal at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in a match that will be crucial at both ends of the La Liga table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00

Date: 19th February 2022, Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Granada vs Villarreal Prediction

On the last matchday, Granada was defeated 2-0 by Real Sociedad on the road. They’re also on a four-game losing streak and haven’t won in 11 of their previous 15 games.

They’ve only won four times at home this season, and two of those victories came against Mallorca and Alaves, both of which are struggling.

Villarreal, on the other side, drew 0-0 with Real Madrid at home, and they have now gone three games without losing. They had also gone on a six-game winning streak and were unbeaten in ten of their previous twelve total matches.

They’d also won four of their previous six road trips, scoring a total of 15 goals in the process.

Based on these numbers and previous head-to-head matches, most football betting sites predict that Villarreal should win this Saturday.

Granada vs Villarreal Prediction: Granada 0-2 Villarreal @ 17/20 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Granada vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Villarreal has been one of the better teams in Spain’s top flight, as usual. They are currently vying for a top-six spot and require a two-point advantage to do so.

They’ve had a good run of performances and have gained a lot of momentum.

It’s also worth noting that Sociedad, who is currently in the sixth position, will face Athletic Bilbao in their next match, while Barcelona, who is currently in fourth place, will face Valencia.

As a result, the yellow Submarines have a chance to gain ground this weekend. This is especially true given that they are up against 16th-placed Granada, who are on a losing skid. This team is allowing a lot of goals and has a dreadful head-to-head record over the years.

Granada vs Villarreal Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/20.

Granada vs Villarreal Betting Odds

Match Winner

Villarreal @ 17/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Granada @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 19/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

Granada vs Villarreal Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.