Granada vs Elche live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Granada will look to get their season back on track when they host Elche in the Spanish league this weekend.

Granada vs Elche live stream

Granada vs Elche Preview

The home side have lost five of the last six league matches and they are currently 17th in the league table. Meanwhile, the visitors are 14th and they have lost three of the last four league matches. Neither side are in impressive form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. Granada have picked up three wins and two draws from their last six matches against Elche and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points in front of their own fans here. Furthermore, the visitors have been abysmal on their travels this season and they have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away matches in the league.

When does Granada vs Elche kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Granada vs Elche kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Granada vs Elche Team News

Granada team news

The home side will be without the services of Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias and Maxime Gonalons because of injuries.

Granada predicted line-up vs Elche: Maximiano; Duarte, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva; Machis, Milla, Rochina, Montoro, Uzuni; Suarez

Elche team news

The visitors will be without Javier Pastore who is suspended.

Elche predicted line-up vs Granada: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Gonzalez, Mojica; Morente, Gumbau, Mascarell, Fidel; Boye, Milla