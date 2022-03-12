Granada vs Elche live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Granada will look to get their season back on track when they host Elche in the Spanish league this weekend.
Granada vs Elche live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Granada vs Elche live stream at 15:15 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Granada vs Elche, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Granada vs Elche live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Granada vs Elche Preview
The home side have lost five of the last six league matches and they are currently 17th in the league table.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 14th and they have lost three of the last four league matches.
Neither side are in impressive form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.
Granada have picked up three wins and two draws from their last six matches against Elche and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points in front of their own fans here.
Furthermore, the visitors have been abysmal on their travels this season and they have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away matches in the league.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Granada vs Elche kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Granada vs Elche kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.
Granada vs Elche Team News
Granada team news
The home side will be without the services of Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias and Maxime Gonalons because of injuries.
Granada predicted line-up vs Elche: Maximiano; Duarte, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva; Machis, Milla, Rochina, Montoro, Uzuni; Suarez
Elche team news
The visitors will be without Javier Pastore who is suspended.
Elche predicted line-up vs Granada: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Gonzalez, Mojica; Morente, Gumbau, Mascarell, Fidel; Boye, Milla
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins