granada vs cadiz prediction la liga betting tips odds and free bet

Granada vs Cadiz prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

24 mins ago

on

Granada will return to action on Monday when they take on Cadiz in the La Liga at the Los Carmenes. 

Match Info Date: 28th February 2022

Kick-off: 9:00 pm BST, Los Carmenes

Granada vs Cadiz Prediction

Granada are currently enduring a poor run of form. They have lost their previous five matches in the Spanish top-flight on the trot and are currently sitting 17th in the league table with 24 points.

The Nazaries’ most recent defeat came at the hands of Villarreal last weekend. Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat-trick while Moi Gomez also earned his name on the scoresheet to claim an emphatic victory for the Yellow Submarine.

Meanwhile, Cadiz have drawn their previous two league matches but they are still in the relegation zone.

The Pirates have been in the drop zone since November. They will enter Monday’s clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Getafe. Borja Mayoral struck an early goal but the home side equalised before the interval through Alvaro Negredo to earn a point from the match.

We are backing a draw in the upcoming Granada vs Cadiz match.

Granada vs Cadiz Prediction: Granada 1-1 Cadiz @23/10 with LiveScore Bet 

Granada vs Cadiz betting tips

Both sides are not playing their best football at the moment. Granada have lost their last five La Liga matches and are currently just three points above the relegation zone.

Robert Moreno’s side will come into Monday’s clash on the back of a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal.

On the other hand, Cadiz have claimed only three victories in their entire league season so far. They have suffered 11 defeats and 11 draws, and are currently occupying 19th spot in the table.

The Pirates played out a 1-1 draw with Getafe in their most recent league encounter. Alvaro Negredo found the back of the net after Borja Mayoral scored the opener at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Both Granada and Cadiz have scored in three of their previous five meetings. Therefore, it won’t be a surprise if that is the case once again at Los Carmenes on Monday evening.

Granada vs Cadiz betting tips: Both Teams To Score @1/1 with LiveScore Bet 

Granada vs Cadiz odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Granada vs Cadiz match odds 

Granada @ 1/1 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet 

Cadiz @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet 

Granada vs Cadiz total goals odds 

Over 2.5 goals @ 67/50 with LiveScore Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 9/13 with LiveScore Bet

