Looking to avoid another fourth defeat, Goztepe will play against Adana Demirspor on 26th December 2021.

Goztepe vs Adana Demirspor Preview

Goztepe stands in 18th place in the league table having 14 points. Recently, Goztepe suffered a 1-0 defeat against Faith Karagumruk.

On the other hand, Adana Demirspor won the match against Galatasaray by a 2-0 scoreline. Consequently, the winning team is in the 4th position in the league table with 29 points.

Last but not the least, both teams will work hard in order to win Sunday’s game.

Goztepe vs Adana Demirspor Team News

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Cankaya, Nukan, Arslangic; Emir, Aydogdu, Nwobodo, Alici; Tijanic, Akbunar, Ndiaye

Adana Demirspor possible starting lineup:

Muric; Svensson, Akaydin, Deli, Kanak; Inler, Stambouli, Bjarnason; Akgun, Vargas, Balotelli

Goztepe vs Adana Demirspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Goztepe vs Adana Demirspor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Adana Demirspor: 15/8

Draw: 11/5

Goztepe: 11/8

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 22/23

Under: 9/10

Goztepe vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Adana will enter the match with the confidence of defeating the Goztepe team. As Adana has been showing good performance in the past, most football betting sites predict that they will win the match.

Prediction: Adana to win at 15/8.

Prediction: Adana to win at 15/8.

