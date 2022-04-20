Countries
Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch the Zurich Classic for Free

zurich classic - scottie scheffler golf

THE ZURICH CLASSIC gets underway on Thursday, with some of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the fun-filled team event here in Avondale. This is the first team tournament of the year, with Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman defending their title around the beautiful TPC Louisiana. So, who will come out on top this week at the Zurich Classic?

How to watch the Zurich Classic Live in the UK for free

Watch any of the Zurich Classic live streams on bet365

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Zurich Classic 2022 preview

After The Masters two weeks ago, and Jordan Spieth clinching victory at the RBC Heritage at the weekend, the PGA Tour brings us a compelling team event this week. Some of the world’s best golfers are teaming up in a bid to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in Louisiana.

Last year, the Australian duo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman triumphed after a clinical performance, blitzing the field and coming out on top at -20. They won in a playoff over the South African pair, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The winning pair will win almost $3.5 million, with each individual getting a winning share of $1,199,350.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening victorious, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the Zurich Classic event by clicking the link below.

