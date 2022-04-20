Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch the Zurich Classic for Free

THE ZURICH CLASSIC gets underway on Thursday, with some of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the fun-filled team event here in Avondale. This is the first team tournament of the year, with Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman defending their title around the beautiful TPC Louisiana. So, who will come out on top this week at the Zurich Classic?

How to watch the Zurich Classic Live in the UK for free

Zurich Classic 2022 preview

After The Masters two weeks ago, and Jordan Spieth clinching victory at the RBC Heritage at the weekend, the PGA Tour brings us a compelling team event this week. Some of the world’s best golfers are teaming up in a bid to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in Louisiana.

Last year, the Australian duo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman triumphed after a clinical performance, blitzing the field and coming out on top at -20. They won in a playoff over the South African pair, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The winning pair will win almost $3.5 million, with each individual getting a winning share of $1,199,350.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening victorious, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the Zurich Classic event by clicking the link below.

Outright odds to win the Zurich Classic

Zurich Classic betting tips

Two of the best golfers in the world are teaming up this week in Louisiana, as Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa lock horns in a bid to win the coveted Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In Morikawa, you have a two-time major champion and the second best golfer in the world behind Scottie Scheffler, according to the World Golf Rankings. In Hovland, you have one of the most consistent players on tour, and one of Europe’s leading players alongside Jon Rahm.

This is a dream pairing. Golf fans will be in a frenzy as they watch these two young superstars team up and put their supreme golfing talents together.

Check out our predictions and best bets here for the Zurich Classic tournament.

Zurich Classic betting tip: Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland to win the tournament @ 17/2 with bet365

Zurich Classic 2022 schedule

All of the action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins on Thursday 21st April and ends on Sunday 24th April.

Where does the Zurich Classic take place?