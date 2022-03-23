Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch The WGC Match Play for Free

The WGC Match Play gets underway today, where 64 of the world’s best golfers aim to win one of the only match-play events on the roster. Match-play is a completely different ball game to the regular format of tournaments on the PGA Tour, so who will come out on top this week in Austin, Texas?

Outright odds to win the the WGC Match Play

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jon Rahm 14/1 Justin Thomas 16/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Scottie Scheffler 20/1 Collin Morikawa 22/1 Dustin Johnson 22/1 Patrick Cantlay 22/1 Xander Schauffele 25/1 Daniel Berger 28/1 Jordan Spieth 33/1

The WGC Match Play betting tips

One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, and certainly one to watch out for this week in the WGC Match Play.

Cantlay was one of the standout performers of the USA Ryder Cup Team, winning a near perfect 3.5 points out of a possible 4. He won his singles match against Shane Lowry and his two foursomes matches as well. The only time he didn’t win, was in the fourball’s when he halved the match with teammate Justin Thomas, against Europe’s Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

This shows that Cantlay most certainly has the game for match-play, which stands him in great stead for the upcoming week at Austin Country Club.

He is also the reigning FedEx Cup champion, winning the $15 million jackpot back in August when he fended off the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

The WGC Match Play betting tip: Patrick Cantlay to win the tournament @ 22/1 with bet365

2022 WGC Match Play schedule

The WGC Match Play begins on Wednesday 23rd March and ends on Sunday 27th March.

Where does the the WGC Match Play take place?