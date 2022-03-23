Countries
golf live streaming how to watch the wgc match play for free

Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch The WGC Match Play for Free

Updated

1 hour ago

on

wgc match play - matt wolff

The WGC Match Play gets underway today, where 64 of the world’s best golfers aim to win one of the only match-play events on the roster. Match-play is a completely different ball game to the regular format of tournaments on the PGA Tour, so who will come out on top this week in Austin, Texas?

How to watch the WGC Match Play Live in the UK

Watch any of the WGC Match Play live streams on bet365

Betting sites with golf live stream

These bookies show the WGC Match Play live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

In order to watch the WGC Match Play via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the golf ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the golf section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the players currently on the course, along with the live scores. Once you locate the golf you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the golf will begin to live stream.

It will look something like this (pictured below). This is an example of what it will look like and where to find it.

golfbet365
Stream the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play LIVE on the bet365 app/website

Outright odds to win the the WGC Match Play

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jon Rahm 14/1 Bet365 logo
Justin Thomas 16/1 Bet365 logo
Viktor Hovland 18/1 Bet365 logo
Scottie Scheffler 20/1 Bet365 logo
Collin Morikawa 22/1 Bet365 logo
Dustin Johnson 22/1 Bet365 logo
Patrick Cantlay 22/1 Bet365 logo
Xander Schauffele 25/1 Bet365 logo
Daniel Berger 28/1 Bet365 logo
Jordan Spieth 33/1 Bet365 logo

 

The WGC Match Play betting tips

One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, and certainly one to watch out for this week in the WGC Match Play.

Cantlay was one of the standout performers of the USA Ryder Cup Team, winning a near perfect 3.5 points out of a possible 4. He won his singles match against Shane Lowry and his two foursomes matches as well. The only time he didn’t win, was in the fourball’s when he halved the match with teammate Justin Thomas, against Europe’s Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

This shows that Cantlay most certainly has the game for match-play, which stands him in great stead for the upcoming week at Austin Country Club.

He is also the reigning FedEx Cup champion, winning the $15 million jackpot back in August when he fended off the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

Check out our WGC Match Play predictions and best bets here.

The WGC Match Play betting tip: Patrick Cantlay to win the tournament @ 22/1 with bet365

2022 WGC Match Play schedule

The WGC Match Play begins on Wednesday 23rd March and ends on Sunday 27th March.
Where does the the WGC Match Play take place?

The WGC Match Play takes place at Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas.

