Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch The Valero Texas Open for Free

Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch The Valero Texas Open for Free

valero texas open - bryson dechambeau

The Valero Texas Open gets underway on Thrusday, where some of the world’s best golfers aim to win the final tournament before the first Major Championship of the season next week. This is the final PGA Tour tournament before the world of golf heads to Augusta National next week for The Masters. So, who will come out on top this week in Texas?

How to watch the Valero Texas Open Live in the UK

Watch any of the Valero Texas Open live streams on bet365

Betting sites with golf live stream

These bookies show the Valero Texas Open live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

In order to watch the Valero Texas Open via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the golf ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the golf section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the players currently on the course, along with the live scores. Once you locate the golf you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the golf will begin to live stream.

It will look something like this (pictured below). This is an example of what it will look like and where to find it.

Stream the Valero Texas Open LIVE on the bet365 app/website

Outright odds to win the the Valero Texas Open

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Rory McIlroy 15/2 Bet365 logo
Jordan Spieth 16/1 Bet365 logo
Hideki Matsuyama 18/1 Bet365 logo
Corey Conners 18/1 Bet365 logo
Abraham Ancer 22/1 Bet365 logo
Bryson DeChambeau 28/1 Bet365 logo
Gary Woodland 33/1 Bet365 logo
Maverick McNealy 33/1 Bet365 logo
Si Woo Kim 35/1 Bet365 logo
Adam Hadwin 35/1 Bet365 logo

 

The Valero Texas Open betting tips

After a great run the the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play in Austin last week, Corey Conners comes across the state of Texas to San Antonio in fine form.

The Canadian got beat by Kevin Kisner in the Match Play tournament last week, but certainly had a right good go and showed everyone why he is regarded as one of the best players on tour.

His ball striking is an absolute dream, he is no doubt one of the best iron players and wedge players in the world of golf. That mixed with sneaky length and consistency off the tee makes him a formidable force in almost every tournament he plays in.

Here at SportsLens we think the TPC San Antonio course will suit his ball striking ability and straightness off the tee, which is why we are picking him as our betting tip to win the Valero Texas Open this week.

Check out our Valero Texas Open predictions and best bets here.

The Valero Texas Open betting tip: Corey Conners to win the tournament @ 18/1 with bet365

2022 Valero Texas Open schedule

The Valero Texas Open begins on Thursday 31st March and ends on Sunday 3rd April.
Where does the the Valero Texas Open take place?

The Valero Texas Open takes place at TPC San Antonio, AT&T Oaks Course, San Antonio, Texas.

