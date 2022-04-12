Countries
Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch the RBC Heritage for Free

rbc heritage - dustin johnson golf

THE RBC HERITAGE gets underway on Thursday, with some of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the $1.44 million prize fund this weekend in South Carolina. This is the first tournament after The Masters, with Stewart Cink defending his title around the beautiful Harbour Town Golf Links. So, who will come out on top this week at the RBC Heritage?

How to watch the RBC Heritage Live in the UK for free

Watch any of the RBC Heritage live streams on bet365

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

RBC Heritage 2022 preview

This week, we see some of the world’s best golfers travel from Augusta, Georgia up to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage tournament. Huge names such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith make their way to Hilton Head Island for the 53rd RBC Heritage golf event.

Stewart Cink blitzed the field last year, eventually winning by four strokes on -19. The 2009 Open Champion is attempting to defend his title this week and can be backed at a price of 110/1 with Bet UK, to make it back-to-back wins here at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The purse for the RBC Heritage this week is fantastic. All players competing in the event will get a share of the tantalising prize fund of the $8 million pot. Of course, the higher up the leaderboard you finish, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.44 million.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening victorious, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the RBC Heritage event by clicking the link below.

Betting sites with golf live stream

Looking for a RBC Heritage live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers.

In order to watch this week’s RBC Heritage via live stream on bet365, you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the golf ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the golf section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the players currently on the course, along with the live scores. Once you locate the golf you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the golf will begin to live stream.

It will look something like this (pictured below). This is an example of what it will look like and where to find it.

golfbet365
Stream RBC Heritage LIVE on the bet365 app/website

Outright odds to win the RBC Heritage

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Justin Thomas 14/1 Bet365 logo
Collin Morikawa 14/1 Bet365 logo
Cameron Smith 16/1 Bet365 logo
Dustin Johnson 20/1 Bet365 logo
Patrick Cantlay 20/1 Bet365 logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick 22/1 Bet365 logo
Shane Lowry 22/1 Bet365 logo
Corey Conners 28/1 Bet365 logo
Daniel Berger 33/1 Bet365 logo
Joaquin Niemann 33/1 Bet365 logo

 

RBC Heritage betting tips

After a good week at The Masters for Ireland’s number one, Shane Lowry is looking to continue that form this week at the RBC Heritage and here at SportsLens, we like his chances for success.

Lowry finished on -5 par on Sunday at Augusta National, in a tie for third place with Australia’s Cameron Smith. Lowry has arguably the best short game on the PGA Tour and is an absolute wizard around the greens when at his brilliant best.

It wasn’t just the Masters Lowry performed well in. He finished 12th at the Valspar Championship and 13th at The Players in the past month or so, also claiming a superb hole-in-one at the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

He also came extremely close to winning the Honda Classic at the PGA National course where he finished on -9, just one stroke behind the winner Sepp Straka. Lowry is in great form this season and looks to be comfortable and content with his golf game at this moment in time.

Check out our predictions and best bets here for the RBC Heritage tournament.

RBC Heritage betting tip: Shane Lowry to win the tournament @ 22/1 with bet365

RBC Heritage 2022 schedule

All of the action from the RBC Heritage begins on Thursday 14th April and ends on Sunday 17th April.
Where does the RBC Heritage take place?

The RBC Heritage takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, USA.

