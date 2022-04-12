Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch the RBC Heritage for Free

THE RBC HERITAGE gets underway on Thursday, with some of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the $1.44 million prize fund this weekend in South Carolina. This is the first tournament after The Masters, with Stewart Cink defending his title around the beautiful Harbour Town Golf Links. So, who will come out on top this week at the RBC Heritage?

How to watch the RBC Heritage Live in the UK for free

RBC Heritage 2022 preview

This week, we see some of the world’s best golfers travel from Augusta, Georgia up to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage tournament. Huge names such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith make their way to Hilton Head Island for the 53rd RBC Heritage golf event.

Stewart Cink blitzed the field last year, eventually winning by four strokes on -19. The 2009 Open Champion is attempting to defend his title this week and can be backed at a price of 110/1 with Bet UK, to make it back-to-back wins here at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The purse for the RBC Heritage this week is fantastic. All players competing in the event will get a share of the tantalising prize fund of the $8 million pot. Of course, the higher up the leaderboard you finish, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.44 million.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening victorious, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the RBC Heritage event by clicking the link below.

Outright odds to win the RBC Heritage

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Justin Thomas 14/1 Collin Morikawa 14/1 Cameron Smith 16/1 Dustin Johnson 20/1 Patrick Cantlay 20/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 22/1 Shane Lowry 22/1 Corey Conners 28/1 Daniel Berger 33/1 Joaquin Niemann 33/1

RBC Heritage betting tips

After a good week at The Masters for Ireland’s number one, Shane Lowry is looking to continue that form this week at the RBC Heritage and here at SportsLens, we like his chances for success.

Lowry finished on -5 par on Sunday at Augusta National, in a tie for third place with Australia’s Cameron Smith. Lowry has arguably the best short game on the PGA Tour and is an absolute wizard around the greens when at his brilliant best.

It wasn’t just the Masters Lowry performed well in. He finished 12th at the Valspar Championship and 13th at The Players in the past month or so, also claiming a superb hole-in-one at the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

He also came extremely close to winning the Honda Classic at the PGA National course where he finished on -9, just one stroke behind the winner Sepp Straka. Lowry is in great form this season and looks to be comfortable and content with his golf game at this moment in time.

RBC Heritage betting tip: Shane Lowry to win the tournament @ 22/1 with bet365

RBC Heritage 2022 schedule

All of the action from the RBC Heritage begins on Thursday 14th April and ends on Sunday 17th April.

Where does the RBC Heritage take place?