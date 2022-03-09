Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch The Players Championship for Free

The ‘fifth major’ gets underway on Thursday live from TPC Sawgrass, as all of the best golfers in the world compete in The Players Championship – and here is how you can live stream every match for free.

How to watch The Players Championship Live in the UK

Outright odds to win the The Players Championship

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jon Rahm 12/1 Justin Thomas 14/1 Collin Morikawa 14/1 Patrick Cantlay 20/1 Rory McIlroy 20/1 Viktor Hovland 20/1 Scottie Scheffler 25/1 Hideki Matsuyama 28/1 Xander Schauffele 28/1 Daniel Berger 30/1

The Players Championship betting tips

Although The Players Championship isn’t officially one of the four major championships, it is most definitely the ‘fifth major’. When the word major is floating about in conversation, the name Brooks Koepka has to be mentioned, that is for sure.

The four-time major champion seems to take his game to the next level when competing in all of the big events, and this week is surely no different. Koepka had last week off after choosing not to compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but has some decent performances to show for already this season.

Despite not winning yet this season, Koepka’s game should suit the task that is TPC Sawgrass. When his driver and putter is hot, he is always in contention. Koepka is a great iron player as well as having an underrated short game. If the driver plays ball and he rolls in some putts, the American superstar will have a good week in Florida.

At a price of 40/1 with bet365, we think this is far too big of a price for someone of the calibre of ‘Brooksy’. Come Sunday evening, we are sure Koepka will be there or there abouts with a big chance of winning The Players Championship.

2022 Players Championship schedule

The Players Championship began on Thursday 10 March and ends on Sunday 13 March.

Where does the The Players Championship take place?