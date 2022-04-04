Countries
golf live streaming how to watch the masters 2022 for free

Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch The Masters 2022 for Free

Updated

27 mins ago

on

tiger woods golf - the masters

The Masters gets underway on Thursday, with all of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the coveted Green Jacket at Augusta National this weekend. This is the first major of the year, with Hideki Matsuyama defending his title around the hallowed hilly turf of Augusta. So, who will come out on top this week in Georgia?

How to watch The Masters Live in the UK for free

Watch any of The Masters live streams on bet365

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

The Masters 2022 preview

The biggest tournament on the professional golfing circuit is almost upon us. The Masters gets underway this week from Augusta National with all of the world’s best golfers making their way to Georgia.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the highly coveted Green Jacket in 2021, finishing on -10 ahead of the likes of Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

If there was only one tournament every golfer could win in their career, it would be this one. Possibly not if you are a Brit, then you would maybe prefer to win The Open, However, there is no disputing that The Masters brings the most eyeballs to the sport of golf.

This year, it is extremely difficult to pick a winner. Will Rory McIlroy finally complete the career Grand Slam and win the illustrious Green Jacket? Can Tiger Wood once again roll back the years and win his sixth Masters after a horrible injury keeping him out of the sport for over a year? Will new world number one Scottie Scheffler solidify himself as the best golfer on planet earth with his first major championship victory?

It is also worth remembering the likes of Dustin Johnson (2020 winner), Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are still hanging around at the top of the sport looking to win The Masters.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening with the Green Jacket on, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the first major of the year by clicking the link below.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betting sites with golf live stream

Looking for The Masters 2022 live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers.

In order to watch The Masters 2022 via live stream on bet365, you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the golf ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the golf section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the players currently on the course, along with the live scores. Once you locate the golf you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the golf will begin to live stream.

It will look something like this (pictured below). This is an example of what it will look like and where to find it.

Stream The Masters LIVE on the bet365 app/website

The Masters betting tips

Justin Thomas is arguably the best golfer on planet earth when at his best. He has an innate ability to hit it long, keep it on the fairway, give himself birdie chances and a great short game to match too.

Thomas may still be regarded as one of the younger golfers on the PGA Tour at just 28-years-old. However, he has a wealth of experience and knows how to get the ball around Augusta too.

The former PGA Championship and FedEx Cup champion has made the cut in all six of his appearances at The Masters. The last five times he’s headed to the hallowed Augusta turf he has finished inside the top 25, further emphasising how much he likes the course.

Here at SportsLens we think ‘JT’ has everything in his locker that you need to win that coveted ‘Green Jacket’. He has it all.

Check out our predictions and best bets here for The Masters 2022.

The Masters betting tip: Justin Thomas to win the tournament @ 12/1 with bet365

The Masters 2022 schedule

All of the action from The Masters begins on Thursday 7th April and ends on Sunday 10th April.
Where does The Masters take place?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA.

Bet365 Golf Live Streaming

To watch any golf live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any golf live streams on bet365
