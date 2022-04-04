Golf Live Streaming: How to Watch The Masters 2022 for Free

The Masters gets underway on Thursday, with all of the world’s best golfers aiming to win the coveted Green Jacket at Augusta National this weekend. This is the first major of the year, with Hideki Matsuyama defending his title around the hallowed hilly turf of Augusta. So, who will come out on top this week in Georgia?

How to watch The Masters Live in the UK for free

The Masters 2022 preview

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama won the highly coveted Green Jacket in 2021, finishing on -10 ahead of the likes of Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the highly coveted Green Jacket in 2021, finishing on -10 ahead of the likes of Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

If there was only one tournament every golfer could win in their career, it would be this one. Possibly not if you are a Brit, then you would maybe prefer to win The Open, However, there is no disputing that The Masters brings the most eyeballs to the sport of golf.

This year, it is extremely difficult to pick a winner. Will Rory McIlroy finally complete the career Grand Slam and win the illustrious Green Jacket? Can Tiger Wood once again roll back the years and win his sixth Masters after a horrible injury keeping him out of the sport for over a year? Will new world number one Scottie Scheffler solidify himself as the best golfer on planet earth with his first major championship victory?

It is also worth remembering the likes of Dustin Johnson (2020 winner), Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are still hanging around at the top of the sport looking to win The Masters.

Whoever you think will walk away on Sunday evening with the Green Jacket on, make sure you don’t miss a single shot by following bet365’s live stream of the first major of the year by clicking the link below.

Outright odds to win The Masters

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jon Rahm 11/1 Justin Thomas 12/1 Dustin Johnson 16/1 Cameron Smith 16/1 Scottie Scheffler 16/1 Collin Morikawa 18/1 Rory McIlroy 20/1 Brooks Koepka 20/1 Viktor Hovland 20/1 Jordan Spieth 20/1

The Masters betting tips

Justin Thomas is arguably the best golfer on planet earth when at his best. He has an innate ability to hit it long, keep it on the fairway, give himself birdie chances and a great short game to match too.

Thomas may still be regarded as one of the younger golfers on the PGA Tour at just 28-years-old. However, he has a wealth of experience and knows how to get the ball around Augusta too.

The former PGA Championship and FedEx Cup champion has made the cut in all six of his appearances at The Masters. The last five times he’s headed to the hallowed Augusta turf he has finished inside the top 25, further emphasising how much he likes the course.

Here at SportsLens we think ‘JT’ has everything in his locker that you need to win that coveted ‘Green Jacket’. He has it all.

Check out our predictions and best bets here for The Masters 2022.

The Masters betting tip: Justin Thomas to win the tournament @ 12/1 with bet365

The Masters 2022 schedule

All of the action from The Masters begins on Thursday 7th April and ends on Sunday 10th April.

Where does The Masters take place?