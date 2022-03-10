Countries
Home News golf live streaming how to watch mygolflife open live stream for free

Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch MyGolfLife Open Live Stream for Free

The DP World (formerly European) Tour heads to South Africa for the MyGolfLife Open this week because it’s too cold to host competitive golf in mainland Europe at this time of year – and if you want to bet on and watch this tournament read on to find out how.

Outright odds to win the MyGolfLife Open

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Hennie du Plessis 10/1 Bet365 logo
JC Ritchie 12/1 Bet365 logo
Wilco Nienaber 12/1 Bet365 logo
Dean Burmester 18/1 Bet365 logo
Pablo Larrazabal 28/1 Bet365 logo
Oliver Bekker 28/1 Bet365 logo
Julian Brun 30/1 Bet365 logo
Ross Fisher 33/1 Bet365 logo
Jazz Janewattananond 40/1 Bet365 logo
George Coetzee 40/1 Bet365 logo

 MyGolfLife Open betting preview

The tournament is hosted by the Pecanwood Golf and Country Club, thus named due to the numerous pecan nut trees found on the property, is one of five Jack Nicklaus-designed signature courses in South Africa. Situated on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam and at around 4,000 feet of elevation, the 7,697 yard, par 72 was the longest course in the country when it opened in 1996.

Dean Burmester heads the betting this week at 16/1 from Adri Arnaus and Bernd Wiesberger who are both a few points longer in the market; Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk, Justin Harding, Marcus Armitage, Thomas Detry and Johannes Veerman also tee it up this week in what’s actually quite a competitive event, despite its stature.

George Coetzee is always one of the local contingent worth looking at in any event played in South Africa. The 35-year-old certainly stands out in this modest field due to being a five-time European Tour winner and three of those came in co-sanctioned events on his home SA turf.

MyGolfLife Open betting tip: George Coetzee to win @ 40/1 with bet365

Where does the MyGolfLife Open take place?

The MyGolfLife Open takes place at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club situated on the banks of Hartbeespoort Dam. It is one of five Jack Nicklaus-designed signature courses in South Africa.

