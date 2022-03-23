Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch JTBC Classic for Free

JTBC Classic returns at the Aviara Golf Club with a prize money of US$1,500,000 up for grabs.

Minjee Lee would be eager to lift the JTBC Classic trophy after a T5 finish last year. This year, she has shown signs of another great year. Usual suspects would include Brooke Henderson and Danielle Kang. Also watch out for Jin Young Ko but Nelly Korda remains sidelined after a blood clot was discovered in her arm a couple of weeks ago.

Find out on this page how to stream JTBC CLassic online at bet365, plus see a few useful bits of information regarding this hugely exciting competition.

How to watch JTBC Classic live stream for free

In order to watch JTBC Classic at bet365, you’ll need to fulfil one of two criteria: you must have money in your betting account, or you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 in the previous 24 hours.

To watch a match, head over to the JTBC Classic section of bet365, where you’ll see the matches. These will have a small play symbol next to them – click the play symbol next to the match you want to watch and the stream will load within your browser.

JTBC Classic schedule

The JTCB Classic Round 1 will start at 08:00 AM (local time) from March 25 till March 28, 2022.