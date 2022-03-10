Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand Open Live Stream for Free

For the 15th time, the LPGA Tour heads to Thailand for the Honda LPGA Thailand Open, held this week at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course – and if you want to bet on and watch this tournament read on to find out how.
How to watch the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream for free
- Click here to sign up to bet365
- Register an account by entering your details
- Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
- Click the golf section and click to play the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream on bet365
In order to activate the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream you must deposit some money in your bet365 account. Alternatively, you need to have placed a real money bet at bet365 within 24 hours of the stream starting.
To watch a match, simply click the play symbol next to the match you’re interested in. You can then watch live coverage, while also betting live using bet365’s superb live betting platform.
Outright odds to win the Honda LPGA Thailand Open
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Brook Henderson
|11/2
|Danielle Kang
|10/1
|Esther Henseleit
|8/1
|Amy Yang
|18/1
|Natasa Hatoaka
|6/1
|Celine Boutier
|14/1
|Minjee Lee
|30/1
|Xiyu Lin
|10/1
|Gaby Lopez
|45/1
|Stacy Lewis
|50/1
Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting preview
The field includes national hero and defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who shot a final-round 63 in 2021 to become the first Thai player to win in her home country on the LPGA Tour.
Three players share the lead at the end of round one on a sweltering day. Natasa Hataoka, Esther Henseleit and Su Oh all recorded scores on -9 to lead the field into day two at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course.
Hataoka hit all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in her first round, picking apart the Old Course with laser-like accuracy. The Japanese star has never finished better than 31st in her previous three tournament appearances, but says she is finally feeling comfortable around the venue.
“(This is the) first time we know the golf course, so I know the bad position and good position,” said Hataoka, whose previous best round on the Old Course was a second-round 67 in 2021. “I missed the bad position, so that’s why I play really good today.”
Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting tip: Natasa Hataoka to win @ 6/1 with bet365
Betting sites with Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream
These bookies show the best golf tournaments live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.
Where does the Honda LPGA Thailand Open take place?
The Honda LPGA Thailand Open takes place at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course in Thailand.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet