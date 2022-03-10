Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News golf live streaming how to watch honda lpga thailand open live stream for free

Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand Open Live Stream for Free

Updated

58 mins ago

on

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 15.24.36

For the 15th time, the LPGA Tour heads to Thailand for the Honda LPGA Thailand Open, held this week at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course – and if you want to bet on and watch this tournament read on to find out how.

How to watch the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream for free

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Click the golf section and click to play the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream on bet365

In order to activate the Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream you must deposit some money in your bet365 account. Alternatively, you need to have placed a real money bet at bet365 within 24 hours of the stream starting.

To watch a match, simply click the play symbol next to the match you’re interested in. You can then watch live coverage, while also betting live using bet365’s superb live betting platform.

Outright odds to win the Honda LPGA Thailand Open

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Brook Henderson 11/2 Bet365 logo
Danielle Kang 10/1 Bet365 logo
Esther Henseleit 8/1 Bet365 logo
Amy Yang 18/1 Bet365 logo
Natasa Hatoaka 6/1 Bet365 logo
Celine Boutier 14/1 Bet365 logo
Minjee Lee 30/1 Bet365 logo
Xiyu Lin 10/1 Bet365 logo
Gaby Lopez 45/1 Bet365 logo
Stacy Lewis 50/1 Bet365 logo

Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting preview

The field includes national hero and defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who shot a final-round 63 in 2021 to become the first Thai player to win in her home country on the LPGA Tour.

Three players share the lead at the end of round one on a sweltering day. Natasa Hataoka, Esther Henseleit and Su Oh all recorded scores on -9 to lead the field into day two at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course.

Hataoka hit all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in her first round, picking apart the Old Course with laser-like accuracy. The Japanese star has never finished better than 31st in her previous three tournament appearances, but says she is finally feeling comfortable around the venue.

“(This is the) first time we know the golf course, so I know the bad position and good position,” said Hataoka, whose previous best round on the Old Course was a second-round 67 in 2021. “I missed the bad position, so that’s why I play really good today.”

Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting tip: Natasa Hataoka to win @ 6/1 with bet365

Betting sites with Honda LPGA Thailand Open live stream

These bookies show the best golf tournaments live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

    1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
    2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
    3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
    4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
    5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Where does the Honda LPGA Thailand Open take place?

The Honda LPGA Thailand Open takes place at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course in Thailand.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens