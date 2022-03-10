Golf Live Streaming | How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand Open Live Stream for Free

For the 15th time, the LPGA Tour heads to Thailand for the Honda LPGA Thailand Open, held this week at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course – and if you want to bet on and watch this tournament read on to find out how.

Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting preview

The field includes national hero and defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who shot a final-round 63 in 2021 to become the first Thai player to win in her home country on the LPGA Tour.

Three players share the lead at the end of round one on a sweltering day. Natasa Hataoka, Esther Henseleit and Su Oh all recorded scores on -9 to lead the field into day two at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course.

Hataoka hit all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in her first round, picking apart the Old Course with laser-like accuracy. The Japanese star has never finished better than 31st in her previous three tournament appearances, but says she is finally feeling comfortable around the venue.

“(This is the) first time we know the golf course, so I know the bad position and good position,” said Hataoka, whose previous best round on the Old Course was a second-round 67 in 2021. “I missed the bad position, so that’s why I play really good today.”

Honda LPGA Thailand Open betting tip: Natasa Hataoka to win @ 6/1 with bet365

Where does the Honda LPGA Thailand Open take place?

The Honda LPGA Thailand Open takes place at Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course in Thailand.