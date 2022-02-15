Golf betting tips: PGA Tour Genesis Invitational predictions and odds

This week, the PGA Tour takes us to California, as all of the best golfers in the world compete in The Genesis Invitational. We have some exclusive outright betting tips as well as great each-way value for anyone fancying a wager on the golf.

The Riviera Country Club takes centre stage this week as The Genesis Invitational bring the hottest players on tour to Pacific Palisades. With a purse of $12 million and a guaranteed $2.16m going to the eventual winner, the players will be wanting to be in top form come Sunday for the final round.

The small matter of Tiger Woods being the host of the event is added incentive for the players. Who wouldn’t want to be presented the trophy by the legend himself?

Defending champion, Max Homa, can be backed at a price of 55/1. World number one, Jon Rahm, goes to California as the favourite at 9/1 heading into the tournament. Last week’s winner at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler, can be backed at a price of 33/1.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at Riviera.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

The Genesis Invitational betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Patrick Cantlay to win @ 12/1 with bet365

Arguably the most consistent player on tour and the winner of the FedEx Cup last season, world number three Patrick Cantlay goes into this week as one of the form men.

Cantlay had an amazing season in 2021. He also played a key part in the winning USA Ryder Cup team. He has continued to back up that he is one of the world’s best this season, with a few top 10s already this season.

The American is coming fresh off the back of a playoff defeat to Scottie Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open last week, but that won’t have dampened his spirits ahead of this week’s event. Cantlay is one of the best players tee-to-green on the PGA Tour, and his high-level consistency is admirable.

The reigning FedEx champion boasts a mightily impressive record at Riviera, which surely reinforces his threat this week. Cantlay is incredibly consistent, so we fully expect him to be in contention come Sunday at The Genesis Invitational.

He is second favourite going into this week, and rightly so. A great price of 12/1 with bet365.

Matt Fitzpatrick to win and each-way @ 40/1 with bet365

Although the Englishman is yet to win his maiden PGA Tour event, it is surely only a matter of time before he does.

Matt Fitzpatrick can stake a claim for being arguably the best current player on the PGA Tour without a win. Could his luck change this week? We think he has every chance.

Like Cantlay, Fitzpatrick oozes consistency. The Englishman enjoys playing at Riviera too, having finished T5th here in 2021. Not only does Fitzpatrick have a great record over on the west coast, but he is in some fine form right now.

Already finishing in the Top 10 twice in 2022, Fitzpatrick is playing some of his best golf right now. If he brings his best to Riviera this week, who is to say he won’t be shaking the hand of Tiger Woods come Sunday evening, picking up his first win on the PGA Tour.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 40/1 with bet365.

Other notable mentions

Although Cantlay and Fitzpatick are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Cameron Smith @ 25/1, Brooks Koepka @ 40/1, Xander Schauffele @ 25/1, Justin Thomas @16/1, Corey Conners @ 100/1, Viktor Hovland @ 28/1. All prices are with bet365.