Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night to kick off the NBA’s regular season and we have the information to help you watch the mighty LeBron James and co. for free.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview

These two teams met on opening night last season also in a game which Golden State won in exhilarating fashion, stunning LA in a contest that set the tone for how both team’s seasons played out.

The Warriors stunned the basketball world by battling their way to their fourth NBA title in the Splash Bros era, while the Lakers never got going all season and fall well short of championship level expectations.

GSW’s core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green always show up in big-time games and have an excellent record against the Lakers.

LA’s power trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook somewhat shockingly have a combined playoff series record of 1-6 against the Warriors during their careers.

With that in mind it’s hardly surprising that LA are big outsiders for this clash at moneyline +240 across the board, with the Warriors available at -300.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers odds