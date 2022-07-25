Countries
Home News glorious goodwood 20 free bet boylesports goodwood betting offer

Glorious Goodwood £20 Free Bet | BoyleSports Goodwood Betting Offer

Updated

1 hour ago

on

BoyleSports Bet £10, Get £20

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Grab a £20 Free Bet to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with BoyleSports. Thee 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.

To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at BoyleSports on this page and find out how you can utilise their £20 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports 2022 Glorious Goodwood FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

BoyleSports Glorious Goodwood Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a fantastic one, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus.

  • No promo code required
  • Available to mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Glorious Goodwood Betting With BoyleSports

The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of BoyleSports’ free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Glorious Goodwood this week, you should certainly join up with BoyleSports today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

BoyleSports Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

Boylesports best odds guaranteed minThere are several horse racing bonuses at BoyleSports, but arguably the most important is their best odds guarantee.

Quite simply, if the SP of a horse is higher than when you placed your bet on it, you’ll be given the SP odds automatically.

Key T&Cs: Win or EW bets placed on UK & Irish horse racing only.

Acca Rewards

BoyleSports acca offerThis bonus is aimed directly at those who enjoy placing accumulators, and applies to every accumulator with 5+ legs.

Place a qualifying bet and you’ll be able to choose your reward: either boost the odds of your bet, or take insurance, meaning you get your stake back if just one leg loses.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your bet slip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

Darts Betting Tips Boylesports Acca LoyaltyThis is another great bonus from BoyleSports for those gamblers who particularly like to place accumulator bets.

It rewards your loyalty for placing bets consistently at the site, as once you’ve placed five qualifying accumulators, you’ll receive a free £5 accumulator bet.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

Extra Place Races

BoyleSports extra places promoBoyleSports regularly offer extra places on their races, meaning that those placing each way bets will have a better chance of scooping a prize.

Key T&Cs: 12+ must run for 4 places, 16+ must run for 5 places, and 20+ must run for 6 places.

Money Back if 2nd to SP Favourite

Boylesports best betting sites UK minBoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet if your chosen horse ends up finishing the race in second place and the SP favourite wins.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to Outright Betting only. Applies to win singles & win part of E/W singles only.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Offer?

There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from BoyleSports. If you’re going to be betting at the Glorious Goodwood anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?

It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to BoyleSports using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £20 in free bets heading into your account.

